Attack in Totolapan, directed at the leader of the Familia Michoacana, according to version

Wednesday’s attack on San Miguel Totolapanin the Tierra Caliente of Guerrero, would have targeted José Alfredo Olascoaga Hurtado, “La Fresa”, alleged leader of the Michoacán family.

In a 10-minute video broadcast this Thursday on social networksa man, who is designated as Alfredo Olascoaga Hurtado, He assures that the attack by the armed group, which left 23 people dead, was aimed at him, as well as Mayor Conrado Mendoza and his father, Juan Mendoza.

He said that on Wednesday he left his house, in that same community, to go to a meeting with the mayor to talk about a video of a rival group that had made threats and before getting out of his armored truck he started the attack.

In the video he talks about betrayals within the town and acknowledged that “they trusted” because he did not think that someone would dare to make an attack in that area.

According to his version of events, he left San Miguel, looked for his people and mentions that “things got out of control.” He shows a video showing a row of trucks on fire, with blood stains and bullet holes. No people or bodies are seen.

“I was very upset, very upset and we didn’t leave a single bastard there, I decided that they didn’t even deserve to be buried, why? Because they blew up the fence when they got into that town, a quiet town.”

Ask the people of San Miguel to be calm and not let their guard down. “Those who entered are dead, all of them,” he assures.

He warns people he identifies as “el Saúl”, “el Mula”, “el Vago”, who would be from the armed group Los Tequileros, will go after them “I’m going to find them”.

José Alfredo Olascoaga Hurtado, La Fresa, along with his brother Johnny Olascoaga Hurtado, “El Pez”, are considered the leaders of the Cartel of the Michoacan Family.

Both are identified as the murderers of Medardo Hernández Vera, El Mantecas, who was considered by the federal intelligence areas as the third in command within the criminal structure of this criminal organization, only below “La Fresa” and “The fish”.

The government of the State of Mexico offers 500 thousand pesos for whoever provides reliable information that allows the capture of these two capos. The La Familia Michoacana cartel operates in Michoacán, State of Mexico and Warrior.

THE UNIVERSAL records the existence and information of the video by identifying this criminal leader, however, it does not reproduce the images