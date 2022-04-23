Attack in Washington DC: at least three injured in a shooting

At least three people were injured after a shooting in Washington DC. Amid an extensive security operation, authorities warned people in the area to take shelter inside due to a “active threat” according to local media.

The fact that is still being investigated occurred today at 4100 Connecticut Avenue, near the Howard University School of Law and the Edmund Burke School, where a large police operation was mounted. Personnel from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the US Secret Service also arrived at the scene.

According to The Washington Post, three wounded were registered, two men and a young woman, who were shot this Friday afternoon in the Van Ness neighborhood.

Around 3:30 p.m. (local time) the shots were reported that alerted the police who arrived at the place where several public and private schools and a university campus are located, which were closed after the security operation.

According to the local media, approximately an hour later the police arrested a young man but still could not determine if he was involved in the shooting or what kind of participation he had.

According to what was reported by the local press, the authorities are responding to an “active threat” in the area where the attack took place and the cause of the shooting or the circumstances in which the shots occurred are still unknown.