Attack on Capitol Hill, Steve Bannon surrenders himself to the FBI- Corriere.it

Trump’s former strategist showed up at the Federal offices in Washington. In court he will answer for two counts: not having testified and not having delivered the requested documents

Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s former strategist, showed up at the FBI offices in Washington after being indicted for outrage to Congress for denying his collaboration with the House committee that is investigating the attack on Capitol Hill on January 6. His appearance in court is awaited today. Two counts of indictment, one for failing to testify and the other for failing to deliver the required documents, invoking the fact that Trump invoked executive privilege on the acts of his presidency.

What he has to answer for

The 67-year-old was summoned on September 23 by the Commission, according to which Bannon has relevant information to understand important activities that led to the events on the Capitol. In particular, Bannon was present on January 5 at the protests of the presidential election certification session and had stated that hell will break out tomorrow. Trump appealed to the executive’s privilege to prevent his aides from testifying and the Commission from accessing his administration documents. Bannon said he would not testify until the question of executive privilege was resolved. The House of Representatives then voted to refer the two counts of contempt of Congress to the Department of Justice, each of which may involve a sentence of one month to one year in prison.

From my first day in office, I had promised Department employees that together we would show the American people, in word and deed, that the Department abides by the rule of law, deeds and the law and seeks fair justice. According to the law, Justice Secretary Merrick Garland said in a statement, today’s charges reflect the department’s steadfast adherence to these principles.