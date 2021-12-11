Attack on made in Italy, Europe boycots our wine – Il Tempo





Dario Martini December 11, 2021

The umpteenth attack on made in Italy arrives from Europe. Specifically, to Italian wine. This time, it was Beca that took action. Behind the acronym is the European Parliament’s special committee on the fight against cancer. There is no doubt that his is a very important mission, especially in the face of dramatic numbers: in 2020 in the EU 2.7 million people were diagnosed with cancer and 1.3 million lost their lives. The point, however, is another. The Beca, in fact, to strengthen cancer prevention policies has targeted the consumption of alcohol, without distinguishing between those who drink excessively and those who do it with balance. Thus risking to pillory consumption tout court, from the glass of wine a day to the mug of beer every now and then with friends. The EU Parliament commission has approved a resolution which in a couple of months will have to be submitted to the House for examination. Then, if it passes that scrutiny too, it will be the Commission led by von der Leyen to ask the various states to adapt.

The premise of the document approved two days ago by Beca (29 votes in favor, one against and four abstentions) is the following: “The Iarc (International Agency for Research on Cancer, ed) has classified ethanol and acetaldehyde contained in alcoholic beverages as carcinogens for humans. In Europe, about 10% of all cases of cancer in men and 3% in women are attributable to alcohol consumption “. The European goal is to reduce the “harmful use of alcohol by at least 10% by 2025”. To do so, the new resolution commits States to “support the need to offer consumers appropriate information by improving the labeling of alcoholic beverages with the inclusion of clearly visible warnings and introducing the mandatory indication of ingredients and nutritional information”. Italian producers are already on a war footing: “This is how they want to compare wine to smoking, it’s absurd”. Furthermore, the resolution “calls for a ban on the advertising of alcoholic beverages at sporting events and the sponsorship of sports events by producers of alcoholic beverages”. It is clear that by limiting advertising, sales would also collapse. But it doesn’t stop there. The aim is also “to allocate public funds for awareness-raising campaigns at national and European level”. The final blow could not be missing, with “the revision of taxation and pricing policies, including the increase in taxes on alcoholic beverages.”

Coldiretti arises. For the president, Ettore Prandini, this is how “he pushes to introduce health alarms in the labels of alcoholic beverages as well as in packets of cigarettes”. A choice that, in addition to cutting internal consumption, could have consequences on exports. Also for Paolo Castelletti, secretary of the Italian Wines Union, «the vote that has emerged puts in serious danger an economy, a culture and a lifestyle that are fundamental for Italy. It would be enough to check the latest Eurostat report to understand how the European countries with the highest per capita consumption of wine are at the same time at the bottom of the rankings of compulsive drinking ». According to the EU statistical institute, in fact, Italy and Cyprus in the first place, but also Spain, Greece and Portugal, are the most assiduous “winelovers” and at the same time the least dedicated to heavy consumption, unlike the countries of Northern Europe.

At the moment, the producers’ alarm was welcomed by the Undersecretary for Agricultural Policies Gianmarco Centinaio (Lega): “To affirm that there is no safe level of consumption, as well as a simplistic and misleading approach would result in enormous damage to our Made in Italy. Wine cannot be criminalized ».