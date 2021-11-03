Attack on Pope Francis, traditionalists do not like the squeeze on the Latin Mass

New attack by the more traditional Catholic fringes on the pontificate of Pope Francis. A volume entitled “From the Peace of Benedict to the War of Francis” was published today and in the crosshairs of the this time there is criticism of the tightening decided by Bergoglio on the Latin Mass. The news of the new publication comes from the United States and is bouncing in these hours on the sites of traditionalists who underline how the Feast of All Saints was significantly chosen as the date for publishing this document.

These are 70 responses to Pope Francis’ Motu Proprio, ‘Traditionis Custodes’, signed by 45 authors in 12 countries: 5 cardinals, 5 bishops, 8 priests, 2 religious and 27 lay people. The sites that spread the news also refer to a meeting that was held in Rome last weekend “to remind the Vatican that the ancient rite will never disappear from the Church”. Angelico Press, which publishes the volume on the market from today, is based in New York in the United States, where there is one of the most conservative bishops’ conferences in the world. And the book comes just a few hours after the meeting between the Pope and President Joe Biden to whom a large part of the American bishops would like to deny Communion because they are in favor of leaving the choice on abortion.

The five cardinals who sign contributions in the volume are: Walter Brandmüller, Raymond Leo Burke, Gerhard Müller, Robert Sarah, Joseph Zen. For reasons, even if different, they have distinguished themselves in recent years for the criticisms leveled at the pontificate of Francis. The first two were the cardinals of the “dubia”, together with Carlo Caffarra and Joachim Meisner who have died in the meantime. In a letter to the Pope in 2017 they expounded their “doubts” on the encyclical Amoris Laetitia, which opened, case by case, a path to give back to the divorced and remarried access to Communion. Sarah is the former Prefect of the Congregation for Worship who had printed a book to reaffirm the importance of the celibacy of priests, endangered, according to him, by the debate during the Synod on the Amazon.

Book written with the Pope Emeritus, to whom Ratzinger then decided to unsigned as co-author. Muller is the former Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith whose criticisms have instead concerned the opening of the Church of Francis to civil unions for gays. Finally, there is Zen who instead harshly criticized the Pope, and his Secretary of State, Card. Pietro Parolin, for the provisional agreement with China on the appointment of bishops.

