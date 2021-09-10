Attack on power: plot and cast of the film with Denzel Washington







In the 1990s, the United States experienced a period of particularly shocking terrorist attacks, which then culminated in the infamous attack on the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001. It is therefore not surprising that cinema has dealt with the subject in multiple ways and occasions, seeking to highlight the need to identify enemies and justify equally brutal attacks against them. One of the best known films, and which in some ways anticipated the events of 2001, is Power attack, written by Lawrence Wright and directed in 1998 by Edward Zwick, also director of Glory – Men of glory And Blood Diamond – Blood diamonds.

Within this unfolds a tense tale between thriller and action, where the American people stand in stark contrast to terrorists of Arab origin. Precisely this clear distinction has led to not a few criticisms, with the film accused of generalizing an entire community and proposing a wrong and impartial image of it. According to the director, it was these critical issues that made Power attack a poor box office success, with a gross of just $ 116 million against a budget of 70. After the events of 2001, however, it became an extremely sought-after film, which despite its controversial nature had prophesied a series of thematic.







In fact, the film is still interesting today in showing that at the basis of these attacks there are nothing but power games, based on fear and on the global taming that this entails. Reviewing this film today allows you to have a look at both the good and the bad of the subject. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities related to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

Attack on power: the plot of the film

The protagonists of the film are the FBI agents Anthony Hubbard And Frank Haddad, who in the New York of the late nineties find themselves investigating the mysterious simulation of an attack on a city bus. The mysterious organizers demand the release of Ahmed Bin Talal, head of an organization of Islamic fundamentalists. In seeking information about it, Hubbard’s investigations lead him to question Elise Kraft. This turns out to be a CIA secret agent linked to the rise of Bin Talal in Iraq. Thanks to the collaboration with the woman, whose real name is Sharon Bridger, the two agents therefore try to stop a series of new attacks.

The group of Islamic extremists in fact begin to give life to a series of unpredictable attacks, which in a short time bring the entire city to its knees. The population is in fact completely subjugated by terror, never knowing when the terrorists will strike, where and with what force. The investigations are also made more complex by the suspicions against the despotic general William Deveraux, who denies having anything to do with the disappearance of Bin Talal. Meanwhile, the situation worsens and the government imposes martial law. Before a true ethnic slaughter can take place, Hubbard will have to identify the terrorists and prevent them from causing new attacks.

Attack on power: the cast of the film

Playing the role of agent Anthony Hubbard is the Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington, while in the role of colleague Frank Haddad there is the actor Tony Shalhoub. To prepare for their respective roles, the two were able to meet real FBI agents, learning from them the procedures that are used to follow in cases of terrorism. This allowed both of them to be more realistic in their interpretations, judged in a very positive way and indicated as one of the best things in the film. Next to them, in the role of agents Floyd Rose and Danny Sussman, are the actors Lance Reddick And David Proval. Sami Bouajila, on the other hand, it is Samir Nazhde, one of the suspects of terrorism.

The role of Elise Kraft aka Sharon Bridger was originally offered to the Oscar-winning actress Jodie Foster. This, however, refused not liking the tone of the film. In its place it was chosen Annette Bening, who agreed to act in the film only after some changes to the script. Finally, in the role of General William Devereaux there is the actor Bruce Willis. For the role, he went to the Pentagon. Here he learned a wealth of information that gave him an idea of ​​what General Devereaux would face, both in general and in the event of a major national crisis. For his performance, the actor was later nominated for the Razzie Awards as Worst Actor.

Attack on power: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

It is possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. Power attack it is in fact available in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Chili Cinema, Google Play, Apple iTunes, Disney + and Amazon Prime Video. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of Thursday 6 May at 21:10 hours On the canal Rai Movie.

