Attack on Titan, Billie Eilish performs with a series jersey

Yesterday the 2021 edition ofAustin City Limits, an annual music festival held at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. Among the various artists who performed there was also the singer Billie Eilish, which these days we can hear in the cinema with the song No Time To Die in the latest James Bond film of the same name Daniel Craig.

With her Instagram post dedicated to the event, many fans noticed that the young singer performed wearing a shirt depicting Eren Jaeger, one of the protagonists of The attack of the Giants.

It is no secret that Eilish likes Japanese animation, which she has mentioned in several videos and interviews, although it should be noted that she has never confirmed that she is a real fan. A few months ago the singer was photographed with an outfit that seemed to come out of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure from Hirohiko Araki, and it turned out she’s not very familiar with the series, as she didn’t know who Jolyne Cujoh was.

Recently also the UFC fighter Roxane Moddaferri quoted the series created by Hajime Isayama. The fighter in fact made the salute of the Reconnaissance Army during the weigh.in preceding the UFC66 event.

BIllie Eilish is a singer of Irish and Scottish descent, who rose to prominence in 2016 with the single Ocean Eyes. Three years later he released his first studio album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. With 65 million records sold between albums and digital singles, she is one of the most successful artists of this century, which becomes mind-blowing considering she is only in her 20s. According to a Forbes ranking last year, he is one of the 100 highest paid people in the world.

The manga de The attack of the Giants ended this year after 12 years of serialization and 139 chapters. Its anime adaptation, however, is still in progress and will end with the second part of the fourth season, expected in January. The first three seasons of the anime were produced by the studio Wit, while the fourth is produced by Map. The manga is published in Italy by Planet Manga, while all seasons of the anime and summary films are distributed by Dynit. The first part of the fourth season is available on different platforms (VVVVID, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix) both in the original language subtitled and dubbed in Italian, and will arrive on DVD and Blu-ray in November.

