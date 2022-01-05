Attack on Viganò: Dr. Citro to Dr. Spaeder and a Roman Correspondence

Do you remember the important letter from Archbishop Viganò to the bishops of the United States? The Corrispondenza Romana website, directed by prof. Roberto De Mattei, had later hosted the opinion of Dr. Spaeder, aimed at criticizing what Archbishop Viganò had said about vaccines.

Today we publish the important reply by dr. Massimo Citro to the doctor’s assertions, preceded by a message from the Archbishop. We invite you to view it in original pdf format, also for the many rich notes that the text contains. Enjoy the reading.

NOTE PRAEVIA

Last December 15th, only in the Italian section of the website Roman correspondence, an article by pediatrician Gwyneth A. Spaeder with whom they would be desired refute my statements on the “Vaccine” for Covid, contained in the letter I sent to the Bishops Americans and to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith on 23 October 2021.

I believe that those who are familiar and assiduous with my writings knowthat does not I am used to making claims risky, nor take positions on controversial issues without documenting myself in depthAnd: This is required by the seriousness of an impartial criticism and the authority of my role as Archbishop, as well as respect for my interlocutors. Whether I pronounce myself on issues of strict doctrinal or moral relevance, or whether I address topics only indirectly related to Religion, I believe that I have never escaped criticism or healthy discussion, precisely because I am convinced that the truth is not the property of anyone. , but that it can manifest itself – and sometimes appear even more evident – thanks to the honest comparison with those who have different ideas. It teaches us, as proof of the wisdom of the Church, the disputatioscholastic, significantly disappeared after the Council.

In the specific case of the farce psychopandemic and the vaccination campaign for Covid, I had the chance to inform me of consult doctors and authoritative scientists, to read and investigate those aspects which, understandably, are not the immediate competence of those who are not familiar with the subject. Once I formed an idea about it, I considered it my duty as Pastor and Successor of the Apostles to send a letter to my American Brothers and to CDF, in which I highlighted the serious criticalities of the experimental gene serum both from the point of view of efficacy and safety, as well as of moral lawfulness.

The article by Dr. Spaeder he has in no way refuted my arguments, merely repeating it script that BigPharma kindly provides its dealers, on the model of FAQs – Frequently AskedQuestions – that each company makes available to customers.

For this reason, considering that the alleged refutation came from a doctor, I thought it appropriate to step aside, asking Dr. Massimo Citro D.ella Riva, a talented doctor and author of publications on the pandemic, one of which, Apocalypse, is close to being printed. It will therefore be Dr. Citrus Of the Riva to respond on the merits to Dr. Spaeder, with the skills and knowledge of who he is obviously more titled than me in the ofdiscipline. I want to clarify that last December 21 I forwarded the letter from dr. Citro della Riva a Roman correspondence, which to date has not published it, as requested and due. That’s why I wanted to share it with Church Militant, leaving readers to evaluate the content and, in light of this, the gaps and inaccuracies of the article by Dr. Spaeder.

I’m sorry – and I say this with the regret of those who met the Director of Roman correspondence in times when it was appreciated as an authoritative conservative Catholic intellectual – that De Mattei has ventured into a minefield, lending himself to giveAnd media support for the pandemic narrative and the alleged efficacy, safety, not dangerous and lawfulness of the gene serum. And I’m even more sorry that, in doing so, he relied on the pen of Gwyneth A. Spaeder, a person who does not appear to be exactly impartial, on the contrary who presents multiple conflicts of interest both for his professional training and for relations with the John Hopkins Universityand the IQVIA where her husband Jeffrey works Spaeder. I leave it to the journalists’ investigation to investigate the role of his father, George Weigel, a famous neo-con, biographer of John Paul II and signatory of the PNAC, the Project for the New American Century, together – among others – to Dick Cheney, Donald Rumsfeld ea Jeb Bush.

It seems to me that the involvement of Dr. Spaeder, at least in relation to his kinship, reveals an ideological closeness with clearly identifiable political environments, with which I do not know how prof. De Mattei, whose Lepanto Foundation is headquartered in Washington. It would be the case that the Director of Roman correspondence and President of the Lepanto Foundation, who repeatedly invited me not to deal with political and medical issues, clarified his position and was the first, as a practicing Catholic, to give the example of transparency and consistency avoiding strange contiguities.

That said, I let it be Dr. Citro to refute the arguments of Dr. Spaeder.

+ Carlo Maria Viganò, Archbishop