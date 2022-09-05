Attack: What Cristina Fernández learned on her trips to Cuba

It is possible that for a century Argentines were prepared to swallow the story of the attack on Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. Let us remember that for the patriarchal branch, the patron saint of our southern neighbors is none other than Che Guevara, while for the matriarchal they have the incorruptible corpse of a peroxide blonde known in Broadway theaters as avoid.

Cristina Fernández is the product of the syncretism of both branches of Buenos Aires philistinismso it is completely natural that, on the death of Néstor Kirchner, the Argentines chose his consort to lead the country of Silvina Ocampo and Bartolomé Mitre.

It was thus that they devoted themselves to it with the same passion with which the Neapolitans gave themselves to the cult of Maradona, well, thinking about it, wasn’t Fidel Castro a kind of Carlos V for the Argentines? Jorge Ricardo Masetti, Aleida Guevara March and Léon Rozitchner are there to confirm it.

Add to the Molotov cocktail Bergoglio’s miraculous assumption of Saint Peter’s seat in Rome, and we have a rough idea of ​​the historical portents that lead to La Recoleta and a Brazilian homicide (with an essential Nazi tattoo and connections to extreme right groups) who points a Bersa to the concrete face of the vice-regent for life.

That the brave Jeanine Añez languished in the Miraflores prison, while Cristina traveled to the Havana for their political alfajoresspeaks volumes about the moral character of Our America. The afternoon that Cristina went out to dinner surrounded by bodyguardsBarbara, a 25-year-old Cuban woman, woke up from several days in a coma in a Miami hospital. “15 people left here at dawn. We got on the boat, and at around 10:30 at night it broke.”

Of the 15 rafters that accompanied Bárbara, five disappeared at sea. It was just one case among tens of thousands, but those five disappearances would surely have created a governance crisis in any self-respecting nation, and they deserved at least one Mea Cuba.

The Argentines, mourners of their old dictatorship, still owe us the tears for the civic death of millions of Cubans caused by the arrogance of one of their own, the worst of all. Instead, his most recent solidarity efforts were aimed at avoiding, at all costs, a corruption trial against Cristinawithout calculating that Argentine political vagaries corrupt, both today and yesterday, the entire continent.

The Argentine judicial system itself, and not the politician wrapped in Evita’s shroud, ended up in the dock. That is Argentina, although it can be many other extraordinary things. Will Argentina cry one day for us? What Latin American can ever trust her? The Nicaraguans, the Venezuelans, the Cubans, can they expect support from a pope who manages Cristina FernándezOr of a compadrito with a presidential sash who on 11J showed solidarity with Raúl Castro?

But the syncretism of Buenos Aires does not end, far from it, in the centaur Evita-Guevara, but rather includes the fraudulent practices of two conflicting political systems. From the Yankees, the Argentine political class has learned to create a media event that changes the course of events: a raid, an attack, a suicide, serve to divert public attention, alter common sense and confuse a verdict.

The trial against Cristina is the carbon copy of Hillary Clinton’s court casewho, after deleting 30,000 emails from four federal memoirs and escaping scrutiny, reappears, rosy and reimagined, in a new Apple TV+ series called Gutsy (Brave) together with her daughter, the girl without qualities that the corporate-ideological complex has transformed into a superstar. Why wasn’t Cristina going to be vindicated by Univision?

As for the attacks, isn’t there the classic example of the 638 Ways to Kill Castro? The benefits of playing the victim are an essentially Castroist lesson: in moments of political crisis, there is nothing like a prop gunshot. Democracy-loving Argentines have witnessed an Antonio Tejero event, even if they didn’t know about it. As in that assault on the Spanish Courts in 1981, Cristina Fernández used a janissary wielding a fuca with the express intention of overwhelming democratic institutions.

The same thing that Juan Domingo Perón had done in 1945, with his Kirchnerist balcony speech, and Che Guevara in La Cabaña, in the fateful year of 1959. But times have changed and today it is possible to hire an actor in an extras agency . As Castro well knew, an attack puts a politician in an impregnable position, and a town bathroom leaves a corrupt person cleaner than a false conscience.

Cautiously, the leaders and candidates of the region condemned the fact, closing a ring of hypocrisy around one of their own. So we managed to explain Cristina’s mysterious trips to the Havana and the caribbean vacations of his pimp daughter as the deferred effect of Castro’s vampirism in another of the disgraced, of the mediatized republics of Our America.