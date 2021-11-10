Attacked by a crocodile, he is saved thanks to the pocket knife

He managed to escape the jaws of a large crocodile by stabbing it in the head with a pocket knife. Thus a 60-year-old Australian escaped the terrible attack of the animal over 4 meters long. The odds of doing so according to the Queensland State Department of the Environment, as Cbsnews reports, “are zero.” The man had gone fishing on his property last week near Hope Vale, about a five-hour drive from Cairns a town in the north of theAustralia.

He had just arrived at the river bank when he saw the crocodile just before it pounced on him, knocking him over as he was about to throw the fish hook. The 60-year-old desperate to stay out of the river he clung to a tree branchas the crocodile’s jaws closed around his boots. Everything useless. Dragged into the water, however, the fisherman did not give up: he took the knife from his belt and stabbed the crocodile in the head until he let it go. He managed to escape and was then rescued in hospital where he is hospitalized in stable conditions.

Last updated: Wednesday 10 November 2021, 18:44



