Attacked by a crocodile while rafting, the 18-year-old loses her foot: “I would do it again”

He comes attacked by a crocodile while rafting and losing a foot. There 18 years old Amelie Osborn-Smith, was with her family in Zambia where she was rafting the Zambezi River. During the trip, in a quiet stretch, she was told that she could take a short swim but it was precisely in that stretch that she was attacked by the animal.

Amelie felt the reptile grab her leg and tried in every way to free herself from the grip, even with the help of the people around her. She was immediately rescued and taken to the hospital. Initially it was thought she might lose her entire leg, but eventually only her foot was amputated.

“People say that in that moment you see your whole life in front of your eyes, but you don’t, you just think about how to get out of that situation,” the 18-year-old told the local press. The girl is still happy to be still alive, she explained that obviously many things will change for her but certainly she will not allow this accident to change her life.

Obviously, a strong trauma remains that sometimes leads her to relive that dramatic moment, but Alice does not want to give up and continues to react. When asked if she would do it again, the answer is immediate: “I would do it again because it doesn’t happen often and you should never be discouraged.”

Last updated: Monday 6 December 2021, 17:37



