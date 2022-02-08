Attacked by males on the ice, there were those who didn’t want me here

2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

Gold and a very harsh indictment against the Federation. The tears of Arianna Fontana on the podium of Beijing 2022 is the indicator of something else, of unfair competition and of the dirty game suffered at home. “Many things have to change for Milan-Cortina…”. But on the part of the FISG there is an outstretched hand.

Arianna Fontana’s tears on the day of the award ceremony for winning the gold medal at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.

The tears of Arianna Fontana on the podium of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics celebrate the emotions of the athlete and the woman who has entered the history of Italian sport despite everything, despite difficult relations with the Federation and very strong prejudices on the part of male colleagues on the verge of ostracism. It is not just emotion for a historic victory. It is not just pathos or tension that melts away. He holds that precious metal in his hands, looks down and makes a face: it’s like consulting the crystal ball and seeing everything inside. Behind the tears there is much more, a very hard personal and sporting story that brought her to the top step of the podium from a separate home. A situation that has become difficult, irrecoverable to the point of her emigrating abroad (to Hungary) together with her husband / technician, Anthony Lobello, to train. Staying in Italy was impossible due to what had happened and was told.

There are ten medals strung around her neck, the last gold (arrived in the short track after the silver in the mixed relay) has carved out an exceptional place for her next to another icon, Stefania Belmondo. But behind the triumph there is a deep suffering, a bitter truth (his) that he did not keep silent. “My coach and I had to overcome many things, difficult situations – the words of Fontana -. There were people who didn’t want us here, now. They didn’t help us, on the contrary. They tried not to get us here by finding a way to hurt us. But we did it. The federation didn’t help me much with the decision to have my husband as a coach but it was the best because today I’m here to celebrate another gold. “

The joy of Arianna Fontana immediately after winning gold in the short track discipline.

Arianna stares into space. The notes of the national anthem are the soundtrack to the video clip sequence that passes before her eyes. She can see, feel, relive in those moments the hardest moments that accompanied her journey in her discipline. She never gave up, an essential condition that combined with talent allowed her to overcome every obstacle, starting with the worst opponents: those from home, those who should have supported her but tried to trip her or give her a shoulder, those who have played dirty (as you explained).

He beat them all but the effort cost a tremendous effort. “The first season after Pyeongchang 2018 there were male athletes who targeted me on the ice, making me fall – explained Fontana in the interview with Repubblica -. They tried to attack me whenever they had the opportunity. It was not safe for me. training in Italy with the team and this is one of the reasons why I had to go to Hungary. “

Fist raised to the sky. All the anger and determination of Arianna Fontana on the highest podium of the Games in China.

Milan 2026 is the next appointment on the calendar. Or maybe not, for Arianna Fontana it’s just a date, not a sporting event to be honored with yet another feat in her career. She says it clearly, she doesn’t want shadows on her anymore: “For Milan-Cortina many things will have to change – he revealed after the award ceremony -. If they do not change, you will see me in another role. I will not put me, my coach and my family back in the situation we have already been in”.

His words did not fall on deaf ears, something moved. Andrea Gios, president of the Italian Ice Sports Federation, tried to ease the tension. His phrases seemed like an outstretched hand: “For the moment we do not intend to intervene on the issue – he admitted to Italpress -. We respect Arianna one hundred percent who is a great athlete, she is a heritage of Italian sport even before that of our federation. Criticism can be accepted from a champion of her level. towards our work “.