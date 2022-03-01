Attacked the page of the Defense Staff on Instagram | Spain

The official Instagram page of the Spanish Defense Staff has been attacked this morning by unknown individuals who have filled the wall with selfie of a young blonde who photographs herself in suggestive positions in front of the mirror. The photos have been placed this morning in the feed, and they have begun to be withdrawn around 10:30, except for the snapshot of the profile that has resisted a little more. Sources from the Ministry of Defense have assured that, at the moment, they do not know the origin of the attack and that the attacked page is free (it lacks protection systems because it is not sensitive) and is completely disconnected from the computer networks of the department or the armed forces. .

The page (emad_mde) has been captive for several hours, in which the first eight images of the feed they showed a blonde woman photographing herself with a mobile phone in front of the mirror in different positions, many of which showed her breasts in the foreground. The photos lacked more information and did not include comments from their protagonist that could determine origin, intention or any other data.

The Defense Staff’s Instagram wall, which has 42,400 followers, is designed to display photos and videos of the armed forces’ missions both in Spain and abroad. Defense has explained this morning that it was in the hands of Meta, the company that owns Instagram and Facebook to recover the page. However, it is investigating the origin of the attack

However, these sources wanted to insist that the origin of the attack is unknown and whether it could eventually come from Russia. They have also stressed that the wall lacks special protection. It is, they add, a “normal” site that has no connection to the internal networks of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces, protected by the cyber defense command.

Image of the Instagram page with the images posted during the intrusion.

As of 10:30 the anomaly began to be repaired, first with the removal of the images from the wall and, almost an hour later, the profile image was removed, the last redoubt of the attack, despite which the image had not been installed. original photo. Around 11:25 am, the Ministry of Defense sources consulted claimed that they had already regained control of the page.

The assault on the page, with apparently innocuous effects, occurs the day after it sent 20 tons of military protection equipment donated by the Spanish Ministry of Defense to its Ukrainian counterpart traveling this Sunday aboard two A- 400-M of the 31st Wing of the Spanish Air Force. The latest official photo on the site instead shows a photo of the shipment of material to Djibouti.