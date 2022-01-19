Attacker in the minor leagues, voted for Gegenpressing: who is Blessin, the new Genoa coach

After the attempt for Labbadia and the rumors about the returns of Maran and Ballardini, Genoa for the season finale and the salvation to be conquered has chosen to surprise everyone by relying on a real novelty for Italian football: Alexander Blessin.

First striker, then technical – Born in 1973, the Stuttgart coach arrives at the Grifone court after a career as a striker in the German lower leagues (just seven appearances in the Bundesliga) between the 90s and 2000s. in double thread at Leipzig, a club in which he worked in all formations of the youth sector. In July 2020, however, the leap into the pros arrives. To give him confidence is Oostende, a team from the Belgian top flight. The first season ends with a fifth place in the championship, managing to get behind Standard Liège and Gent (also winning the award as best technician), while the 2021/2022 championship was decidedly more complex with just seven wins in 21 races of championship and 15th place overall.

Master of Gegenpressing – On a technical level, Blessin has been defined in Belgium as a master of “Gegenpressing”. Things? The tactic that wants immediate pressure on the opponent’s ball carrier once control of the ball is lost. In Germany, a great of modern football has also been labeled with the same name: Jürgen Klopp ex of Dortmund for years at the helm of Liverpool.

Now the farewell to Belgium and the landing in Italy. Genoa is waiting for a technician to guide the team towards safety. Trying all out to the end.

