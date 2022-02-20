Attacks against the quality of medical training | Opinion

In 2003, the Peruvian Association of Faculties of Medicine (ASPEFAM) implemented the national medical exam (ENAM) to assess the skills of future doctors. A recent study (Mendoza-Chuctaya et al.) analyzed the results of the last decade and found that one in three future doctors did not pass the ENAM and in 7 universities more than 50% of their graduates were disapproved.

For this reason, the Medical Association of Peru implemented the ENAM in 2019 as a requirement to join the association, and previously the Minsa had also included it as a condition to perform the Serums. Unfortunately, the Minsa never made it effective and the Indecopi at the end of 2021 stated that approving the ENAM was a bureaucratic barrier. Unfortunately, for Indecopi, quality is a bureaucratic barrier.

YOU CAN SEE: Minsa rules out the purchase of a pill against COVID-19

Just as universities had institutional licensing by Sunedu, medical schools are also going through this process. To date, 7 medical schools are already licensed, 10 have been requested an adaptation plan (that is, they did not meet the basic quality conditions) and 18 are in the evaluation process.

Sunedu warned this week that the university counter-reform being carried out by Congress, without much opposition from the Executive, may affect the process of licensing medical schools; which is necessary to guarantee an adequate training of doctors from Peruvian universities.

YOU CAN SEE: Cajamarca with 133,950 children from 5 to 11 years old without any dose of vaccine against COVID-19