Attacks in Jalisco and Guanajuato were due to Army operations: AMLO – El Financiero

AMLO spoke about the violent day in Guanajuato and Jalisco, where burning of vehicles, establishments and drug blockades were reported.

The attacks recorded this Tuesday night in the states of Guanajuato and Jalisco were carried out by alleged criminal gangs after a operation by the Ministry of Defense (Sedena)President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said this Wednesday.

At the meeting of the Security Cabinet at the National Palace, it was reported that elements of Sedena and the state police of Jalisco and Guanajuato intervened in the area after a encounter between two criminal gangscausing chaos.

“Apparently there was a meeting, a meeting of two gangs, and the Secretary of Defense arrived, there was a confrontation, there were arrests, this was what caused the burning of vehiclesnot only in Jalisco but in Guanajuato”, detailed the president.

Among those detained in Jalisco and Guanajuato there are criminal group bosses so there was a backlash, he added. Will be informed later about it.

Meanwhile, elements of the Sedena and state police are in the area looking for more members of the criminal groups responsible for the attacks.

They burn vehicles and businesses in Guanajuato after an operation

Criminal anger was unleashed in the states of Guanajuato and Jalisco Late on Tuesday, attacks by suspected hitmen paralyzed several points of the municipalities of Celaya and Irapuato in Guanajuato. Neighbors reported shootings, blockades and fires through social networks.

According to preliminary reports, the first violent acts occurred in Torres Avenue (Celaya), where an OXXO store was burned down by alleged criminals.

Likewise, in various points of the area there were burned vehicles and the presence of armed people.

In the municipality of Irapuato (in the center of Guanajuato), explosives were detonated in at least 11 OXXO stores.

Regarding these acts of violence, the Secretary of Government of Guanajuato, Libia Denisse García Muñoz Ledoposted on his Twitter account that “as a result of a confrontation in a neighboring state (Jalisco) With a criminal group, subjects were identified in 2 municipalities who tried to burn down establishments and cars.

“I share with you that it is confirmed that there are detainees and the criminal action is contained and under control, there are no injuries,” the secretary said on Twitter.

Confrontation between army and drug traffickers in Jalisco

The episodes of violence also suffocated the city of Zapopan, in Jaliscowhere it was reported about a confrontation between organized crime and elements of the Army. The Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaroreported that it was a clash between criminals and uniformed men, because the former intended to block the way for the authorities.

In total, burnings were recorded in 4 points, all in Zapopan, with 5 vehicles set on fire; The other two scenarios, apart from those described, are in Valle de San Isidro and San Isidro, where a public transport truck was set on fire.

In the affected areas, the presence of cells of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) that could be related to the violent acts; however, so far, none of the state authorities have declared anything in this regard.