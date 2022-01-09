attacks Juve and stings Milan

Interviewed by Corriere dello Sport, the coach of the Bologna Sinisa Mihajlovic gave a show. Speaking of the past and the missed marriages with many top clubs, the Serbian ventured starting from Juventus.

Juventus, Mihajlovic’s anger

Mihajlovic was one step away from the bench of the Juventus: “There was the indecision of With you: the club did not want to sack him and he first left and then thought about it – explained the Serbian coach -. Anyway, fuck them. At that moment they were free Merry, Mancini And Spalletti, but Juve had chosen me. With the Samp I had set a date by which I would have had to give a definitive answer and seeing that with Juve it was going to be long, I respected my word and signed for another year with Ferrero“.

Not only the Juventus, Mihajlovic over the years it has been close to Inter, Rome And Naples but all the negotiations never materialized: “I’m like the beautiful Cecilia, everyone wants it and nobody takes it. Every now and then I think that if I had gone to Juve something I would have won too, what do you think? As a footballer I got everything, as a coach I got some great satisfaction and I’m sure that sooner or later the big club will also arrive. The Milan it’s a top, but in my time it was a little less so ”.

Mihajlovic stings Milan

About the Milan, Mihajlovic he removes a pebble from his shoe: “I never understood why Milan exonerated me: I was fifth or sixth and in the final of the Italian Cup. With that team, which only bore the name of Milan, it was impossible to do more. The following season they changed nine out of eleven. The only survivors, the ones I had launched, Donnarumma And Romagnoli. Regrets? Neither disappointments nor regrets. Because I wasn’t in control of the situation, the choice was never mine. Regrets, then, are useless. I took Milan wrong, but how can you say no to Milan? ”.

Fighting the championship, Mihajlovic knows who to cheer for

In the end, Mihajlovic on the Scudetto fight he knows who to cheer for: “I hope that the Naples. Napoli for the people, I like the people of Naples. I was a player and assistant manager at Inter, it’s my second family. But I have a special passion for the Neapolitans, a people of heart, like the Serbs. Well, maybe we are perhaps a little tougher … I have nothing to do with Naples and the Neapolitans, yet I feel them close, similar. We pay the same attention to relationships, we cultivate a sense of friendship “.

OMNISPORT