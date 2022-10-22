Attempted cancellation of Chris Brown’s concert in Houston: a judge rejects the request

A motion to cancel Christopher Brown’s concert in Houston filed by a woman who had a dispute with the singer over an unfulfilled commitment to a charity event has been denied by a judge.

Chris Brown escapes a blow that could be hard

As part of the tour “One of Them Ones”, Lil Baby and Chris Brown must perform in concert at Houston. However, they faced the risk of having the appointment suspended.

The situation is justified by the request for cancellation of the event made by a woman. According to the report of TMZmadam LaJuan Bailey filed papers in court seeking cancellation of the touring artists’ date.

Indeed, the evidence brought against Chris relate to his absence from a fundraising evening where he was to perform. The petitioner wanted the judge to issue a restraining order that would compel Mr Breezy not to happen to Houston. Moreover, she wanted the judge to oblige the artist to give the reasons for his withdrawal from the solicitation.

The approach of Bailey resides in the fact that it has invested more one million dollars and that the artist did not come. She therefore claims damages of $1 million. The team of Christopher denied this accusation.

Waiting, “One Of Them Ones” continues its course.