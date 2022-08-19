Entertainment

Attempted cancellation of Chris Brown’s concert in Houston: a judge rejects the request

Photo of James James47 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

A motion to cancel Christopher Brown’s concert in Houston filed by a woman who had a dispute with the singer over an unfulfilled commitment to a charity event has been denied by a judge.

Chris Brown escapes a blow that could be hard

As part of the tour “One of Them Ones”, Lil Baby and Chris Brown must perform in concert at Houston. However, they faced the risk of having the appointment suspended.

The situation is justified by the request for cancellation of the event made by a woman. According to the report of TMZmadam LaJuan Bailey filed papers in court seeking cancellation of the touring artists’ date.

Indeed, the evidence brought against Chris relate to his absence from a fundraising evening where he was to perform. The petitioner wanted the judge to issue a restraining order that would compel Mr Breezy not to happen at Houston. Moreover, she wanted the judge to oblige the artist to give the reasons for his withdrawal from the solicitation.

The approach of Bailey resides in the fact that it has invested more one million dollars and that the artist did not come. She therefore claims damages of $1 million. The team of Christopher denied this accusation.

Waiting, “One Of Them Ones” continues its course.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James47 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

Related Articles

Zac Efron returns to East High from ‘High School Musical’ nearly a month after Vanessa Hudgens

2 mins ago

How does Kris Jenner appropriate baby pink?

3 mins ago

‘Blanca’ continues its collapse and the film ‘His parents’ works in La 1

13 mins ago

Bella Hadid regrets not being able to grow up in a Muslim culture because of her parents’ divorce

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button