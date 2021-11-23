Attention also to these minor ailments often ignored because heart attacks could come more easily with winter

With the arrival of cold temperatures, in addition to the most beautiful holiday of the year, the first ailments, such as coughs, colds and flu, also arrive. Following a varied diet based on foods rich in vitamins can increase our immune defenses and protect us from seasonal ills. To do this, you can start from the early hours of the day.

In this regard, this is the perfect breakfast that could fight the flu and all seasonal ailments. But in addition to the typical seasonal ailments, the cold is really a big nuisance especially for those with certain diseases. For example, for those suffering from rheumatic diseases, cold and humidity tend to increase and worsen inflammation, causing pain in the hands and knees. But these hot herbal teas could be a cure-all for relieving joints and calming pain.

However, the cold could also be very dangerous for the heart, especially for those who already have previous pathologies or, even worse, do not know they have them. Therefore it is advisable to pay attention even to these minor ailments often ignored because heart attack could come more easily with winter. Such as chest pain, nausea, a state of anxiety, rapid heartbeat and fatigue. This is also confirmed by a scientific study.

I study

According to a study, particularly low temperatures can lead to a higher risk of heart attack. This study based its analysis by comparing daily meteorological data from the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute and heart attack cases from 1998 to 2013.

Therefore, exposures to average daily air temperature, minimum air, wind, snow and rainfalls as well as air variations were examined. The results showed a higher incidence of heart attack for those who had been most exposed to the lowest temperatures. Therefore, low temperatures, low atmospheric pressure, wind and shorter duration of the sun may be associated with a greater risk of heart attack.

Attention also to these minor ailments often ignored because heart attacks could come more easily with winter

Therefore, in addition to incorrect nutrition, alcohol abuse and smoking, a very harsh climate can also be included among the risk factors for heart attack. In fact, with low temperatures the blood vessels tend to close and could cause the rupture of atherosclerotic plaques in people with pathologies. Respiratory infections, caused by classic seasonal ailments, associated with exposure to cold temperatures, could also lead to an increased risk of heart attack. According to the data, the risk of heart attack with cold increases by about 34%, while with an increase of 8 degrees it decreases by about 3%.

It is therefore necessary not to underestimate the slightest symptoms and to intervene promptly because late access to adequate treatment could lead to unpleasant consequences.

Deepening

Beware, beats above 90 and heart racing at rest increase this risk