Attention, because on December 31st this tax is applied to postal savings bonds and is calculated as follows

Among the most common forms of investment with the small saver we find postal savings bonds (BFP). At the time of writing, this is the richest interest-bearing coupon but you have to pay attention to a detail.

They are products issued by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and distributed through the Italian Post Office channel. These are therefore investment instruments guaranteed by the State and have no subscription, management or redemption costs. The tax rate of 12.50% is applied to interest income (we have already seen what are the yields offered by BFPs), while they are exempt from inheritance tax.

However, stamp duty applies to BFPs and there are a few things to keep in mind. Let’s clarify this, so be careful because on December 31st this tax is applied to postal savings bonds and is calculated in this way.

Stamp duty on postal savings bonds issued after 2009

Like the other financial instruments deposited, the law provides for a tax levy at source precisely given by the stamp duty.

On paper certificates issued after 2009 and dematerialized vouchers, the tax is calculated on the value of all vouchers with the same heading. However, their effective reimbursement value, net of tax charges, must exceed 5 thousand euros in total.

The tax is applied only from 2012 with the following rates: 0.10% in 2012, 0.15% in 2013 and 0.20% starting from 2014. Furthermore, for the years 2012 and 2013 the tax provides for a minimum of 34.20 euros and a maximum of 1,200 for the year 2012 alone.

Therefore, on 31 December of each year it is first ascertained that the total reimbursement value in bonds of a saver exceeds 5 thousand euros. If so, the annual tax calculation (minimum 1 euro) is carried out on the nominal value of each voucher. Finally, the tax is frozen and is due upon the reimbursement of the security.

Regarding the postal certificates issued before 2009

On paper securities issued before 2009, the tax is calculated on the nominal value of the single security. Also in this case the tax applies only from 2012, as in the previous case, and is due for an amount equal to 2 euros per single voucher.

In particular, it should be remembered that paper vouchers issued before January 2019 do not add up with other financial products that may be held. These can be other dematerialized and paper bonds issued after 1 January 2019, mutual funds, term deposits, etc.

Finally, their value does not contribute to the verification of the overall exemption limit of 5 thousand euros.

Since 2018, the year of entry into force of MIFID2, the reporting of the deposit takes place every 3 months, so the stamp duty follows this frequency. In this regard, it is said that the tax is calculated on the basis of the “pro-rata temporis” criterion.

So let’s take the case of a saver who for the whole of 2021 had BFP in his portfolio for a value of 20 thousand euros. The calculation to do would be:

(€ 20,000 X 0.20%) = € 40 stamp duty, or € 10 per quarter.

