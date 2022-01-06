News

Attention BitCoin in red, what’s up?

Kim Lee4 hours ago
The prices of the they continue their descent in the last few sessions. After hitting another new all-time high by first exceeding $ 68,000 on November 10, sellers appear to have taken current sentiment in hand.

While the price of has seen several drops since then, its latest new record and current price is an impressive feat considering it was hovering around $ 15,000 just a year ago. , the second most popular cryptocurrency, hit another new all-time high when it hit $ 4,800 in November.
Although Bitcoin and Ethereum have both had highs and lows below their all-time highs since then, many experts still expect Bitcoin’s price to exceed $ 100,000 in the near future. Bitcoin still remains a highly volatile and speculative investment. In fact, the last time the cryptocurrency hit a record high in mid-April, it suddenly lost more than half its value and plunged to around $ 30,000 in mid-July.
An advisor reminds us of some important points regarding the world of Crypto.

“If you are investing in cryptocurrencies, expect the volatility to continue. That’s why experts recommend holding cryptocurrency investments for less than 5% of your total portfolio. I know these assets are super volatile. In a few days they can go down by 80%.” . Humphrey Yang, the personal finance expert behind Humphrey Talks, previously told NextAdvisor. “But if you believe in the long-term potential of [ Bitcoin ], don’t check it. This is the best thing you can do. “
Goes on. “Just like you shouldn’t let a drop in prices affect your decision to buy cryptocurrencies. Don’t let a sudden rise in prices alter your long-term investment strategy. More importantly, don’t start buying more cryptocurrencies just because the price is rising. Always make sure your financial bases are covered. “

