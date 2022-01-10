News

Attention Bitcoin traders! Remember the support where we are now?

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee35 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

In the video below the trading strategies with Heikin-Ashi candles on foreign exchange,,,,,, and on the BITCOIN.

I also invite you to participate in the Trading Zone, where admission is free and you can interact with me and other traders in the section dedicated to Forex and cryptocurrencies.

Click on “FOLLOW“above to be notified whenever I post a new article here on Investing.com.

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee35 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

review of the series with Selena Gomez

September 21, 2021

Ben Affleck confirms goodbye to Batman with Flash | Cinema

3 days ago

Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Tyler Rake’s Stunt Triumphs at Taurus World Stunt Awards | Cinema

October 22, 2021

In “The Gray Man” Chris Evans chases Ryan Gosling and you have to see that bruises

August 30, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button