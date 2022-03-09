Attention children! These are the nominees for Nickelodeon’s 2022 Kids Choice Awards

The 2022 edition of Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards has revealed its nominees, with Adele and Taylor Swift leading with four nominations each in music categories.
In the case of film and television nominations: DangerForce, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, icarly, cobra kai and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run They have four nominations each.
On the other hand, the ceremony will be conducted by the protagonist of iCarly, Miranda Cosgrove, and the star of the NFL, Rob Gronkowski.
The ceremony, which takes place annually, will take place on April 9 at 7:30 pm in the United States, through the Nickelodeon signal.
Fans can vote via Nick’s website:
THESE ARE ALL THE NOMINEES
Kids Favorite TV Show
Are You Afraid of the Dark?Danger ForceHigh School Musical: The Musical: The SeriesRaven’s HomeThat Girl Lay LayThe Baby-Sitters Club
Favorite Family TV Show
Cobra KaiiCarlyMarvel Studios’ LokiMarvel Studios’ WandaVisionThe FlashYoung Sheldon
favorite reality show
American IdolKids Baking ChampionshipLEGO MastersAmerica’s Got TalentThe Masked SingerWipeout
Favorite cartoon
Jurassic World: Camp CretaceousLooney Tunes CartoonsSpongeBob SquarePantsTeen Titans Go!The Loud HouseThe Smurfs
Favorite Female TV Star (Kids)
Havan Flores (Chapa / Volt, Danger Force) Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier, The Baby-Sitters Club | Gabby Lewis, Are You Afraid of the Dark?) Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) Raven -Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)
Favorite Male TV Star (Kids)
Bryce Gheisar (Elliott Combes, The Astronauts | Luke McCoy, Are You Afraid of the Dark?) Cooper Barnes (Ray Manchester / Captain Man, Danger Force) Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) Luca Luhan ( Bose / Brainstorm, Danger Force)Raphael Alejandro (Matteo Silva, Bunk’d)Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)
Favorite Female TV Star (Family)
Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Marvel Studios’ WandaVision) Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye) Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso, Cobra Kai) Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly) Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai) )Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson, Black-ish, Grown-ish)
Favorite Male TV Star (Family)
Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye), Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly), Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson, iCarly), Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai), Tom Hiddleston ( Loki, Marvel Studios’ Loki)
Favorite movie
CinderellaClifford the Big Red DogDisney’s Jungle CruiseSpace Jam: A New LegacySpider-Man: No Way HomeTom & Jerry: The Movie
favorite animated movie
Disney and Pixar’s LucaDisney’s EncantoPAW Patrol: The MovieSing 2The Boss Baby: Family BusinessThe SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
Favorite Movie Actress
Angelina Jolie (Thena, Marvel Studios’ Eternals) Camila Cabello (Cinderella, Cinderella) Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton, Disney’s Jungle Cruise) Emma Stone (Estella / Cruella, Disney’s Cruella) Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Marvel Studios’ Black Widow) Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home | Chani, Dune)
Favorite Movie Actor
Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff, Disney’s Jungle Cruise | John Hartley, Red Notice) John Cena (Jakob Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga) LeBron James (LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy) Ryan Reynolds (Guy, Free Guy | Nolan Booth, Red Notice) Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home) Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)
Favorite female singer
AdeleAriana GrandeBillie EilishCardi BLady GagaTaylor Swift
Favorite male singer
Bruno MarsDrakeEd SheeranJustin BieberShawn MendesThe Weeknd
favorite music group
Black Eyed PeasBTSFlorida Georgia LineJonas BrothersMaroon 5Migos
favorite collaboration
Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee StallionBest Friend – Saweetie featuring Doja CatLeave Before You Love Me – Marshmello & Jonas BrothersRumors – Lizzo featuring Cardi BSave Your Tears – The Weeknd & Ariana GrandeSTAY – The Kid LaROI & Justin Bieber
Favorite International Artist
Adele (UK) Camilo (Latin America) Tones and I (Australia) Tems (Africa) BTS (Asia) Rosalía (Europe) Olivia Rodrigo (North America)
Favorite song
All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor SwiftBad Habits – Ed SheeranEasy On Me – AdeleHappier Than Ever – Billie EilishTake My Breath – The WeekndUp – Cardi B
Favorite New Artist
ChlöeGlass AnimalsJack HarlowOlivia RodrigoSaweetieWalker Hayes
favorite album
30 – AdeleCertified Lover Boy – DrakeFearless (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor SwiftHappier Than Ever – Billie EilishJustice – Justin BieberRed (Taylor’s version) – Taylor Swift
Favorite Female Athlete
Candace ParkerChloe KimNaomi OsakaSasha BanksSerena WilliamsSimone Biles
Favorite male athlete
Cristiano Ronaldo LeBron James Patrick Mahomes II Shaun White Stephen Curry Tom Brady