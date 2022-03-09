Attention children! These are the nominees for Nickelodeon’s 2022 Kids Choice Awards

The 2022 edition of Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards has revealed its nominees, with Adele and Taylor Swift leading with four nominations each in music categories.

In the case of film and television nominations: DangerForce, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, icarly, cobra kai and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run They have four nominations each.

On the other hand, the ceremony will be conducted by the protagonist of iCarly, Miranda Cosgrove, and the star of the NFL, Rob Gronkowski.

The ceremony, which takes place annually, will take place on April 9 at 7:30 pm in the United States, through the Nickelodeon signal.

Fans can vote via Nick’s website:

THESE ARE ALL THE NOMINEES

Kids Favorite TV Show

Are You Afraid of the Dark?Danger ForceHigh School Musical: The Musical: The SeriesRaven’s HomeThat Girl Lay LayThe Baby-Sitters Club

Favorite Family TV Show

Cobra KaiiCarlyMarvel Studios’ LokiMarvel Studios’ WandaVisionThe FlashYoung Sheldon

favorite reality show

American IdolKids Baking ChampionshipLEGO MastersAmerica’s Got TalentThe Masked SingerWipeout

Favorite cartoon

Jurassic World: Camp CretaceousLooney Tunes CartoonsSpongeBob SquarePantsTeen Titans Go!The Loud HouseThe Smurfs

Favorite Female TV Star (Kids)

Havan Flores (Chapa / Volt, Danger Force) Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier, The Baby-Sitters Club | Gabby Lewis, Are You Afraid of the Dark?) Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) Raven -Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)

Favorite Male TV Star (Kids)

Bryce Gheisar (Elliott Combes, The Astronauts | Luke McCoy, Are You Afraid of the Dark?) Cooper Barnes (Ray Manchester / Captain Man, Danger Force) Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) Luca Luhan ( Bose / Brainstorm, Danger Force)Raphael Alejandro (Matteo Silva, Bunk’d)Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)

Favorite Female TV Star (Family)

Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Marvel Studios’ WandaVision) Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye) Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso, Cobra Kai) Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly) Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai) )Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson, Black-ish, Grown-ish)

Favorite Male TV Star (Family)

Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye), Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly), Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson, iCarly), Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai), Tom Hiddleston ( Loki, Marvel Studios’ Loki)

Favorite movie

CinderellaClifford the Big Red DogDisney’s Jungle CruiseSpace Jam: A New LegacySpider-Man: No Way HomeTom & Jerry: The Movie

favorite animated movie

Disney and Pixar’s LucaDisney’s EncantoPAW Patrol: The MovieSing 2The Boss Baby: Family BusinessThe SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Favorite Movie Actress

Angelina Jolie (Thena, Marvel Studios’ Eternals) Camila Cabello (Cinderella, Cinderella) Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton, Disney’s Jungle Cruise) Emma Stone (Estella / Cruella, Disney’s Cruella) Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Marvel Studios’ Black Widow) Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home | Chani, Dune)

Favorite Movie Actor

Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff, Disney’s Jungle Cruise | John Hartley, Red Notice) John Cena (Jakob Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga) LeBron James (LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy) Ryan Reynolds (Guy, Free Guy | Nolan Booth, Red Notice) Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home) Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)

Favorite female singer

AdeleAriana GrandeBillie EilishCardi BLady GagaTaylor Swift

Favorite male singer

Bruno MarsDrakeEd SheeranJustin BieberShawn MendesThe Weeknd

favorite music group

Black Eyed PeasBTSFlorida Georgia LineJonas BrothersMaroon 5Migos

favorite collaboration

Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee StallionBest Friend – Saweetie featuring Doja CatLeave Before You Love Me – Marshmello & Jonas BrothersRumors – Lizzo featuring Cardi BSave Your Tears – The Weeknd & Ariana GrandeSTAY – The Kid LaROI & Justin Bieber

Favorite International Artist

Adele (UK) Camilo (Latin America) Tones and I (Australia) Tems (Africa) BTS (Asia) Rosalía (Europe) Olivia Rodrigo (North America)

Favorite song

All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor SwiftBad Habits – Ed SheeranEasy On Me – AdeleHappier Than Ever – Billie EilishTake My Breath – The WeekndUp – Cardi B

Favorite New Artist

ChlöeGlass AnimalsJack HarlowOlivia RodrigoSaweetieWalker Hayes

favorite album

30 – AdeleCertified Lover Boy – DrakeFearless (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor SwiftHappier Than Ever – Billie EilishJustice – Justin BieberRed (Taylor’s version) – Taylor Swift

Favorite Female Athlete

Candace ParkerChloe KimNaomi OsakaSasha BanksSerena WilliamsSimone Biles

Favorite male athlete

Cristiano Ronaldo LeBron James Patrick Mahomes II Shaun White Stephen Curry Tom Brady