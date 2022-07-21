Attention! Chris Evans is looking for his better half

Hollywood hottie Chris Evans explained that he is currently focused on finding a stable partner.

The actor gave an interview to the company Shondaland to promote his most recent work “The Gray Man” where he is in charge of the cold assassin Lloyd Hansen who is obsessed with liquidating his target Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling).

During the conversation, the journalist Mariel Turner asked him if he had ever entered into a significant search in his life and he replied that he is in the letter to locate someone with whom he can share everything.

“I’ll give you a good answer, that would be maybe I’m completely focused on finding a partner, you know, someone you want to live with,” he said.

Likewise, he specified that he is very aware that managing work and love relationships is not an easy task. Even more so if you take into account that Chris Evans is a movie star and that apart from prolonged filming he is also forced to make promotional tours for his films and this could well put out the flame due to the distance.

things are serious

“I mean, I love what I do, I throw myself into it, but even this industry is full of doubts and hesitations and recalibrations in terms of really trying to find someone that you can show your true self to and spend all your time with. world”.

In the same way, to finish melting all possible hearts, he added that “maybe it’s about finding someone with whom you can spend the rest of your life.”

On the other hand, it is worth remembering that Evans’ girlfriends include his colleagues Jessica Biel, Jenny Slate, Minka Kelly and Dianna Agron, Us Weekly reported.