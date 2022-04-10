Attention Dmitry Bivol! Canelo Álvarez trains with a former heavyweight world champion

In the last hours it was learned that Canelo Álvarez is training with a former heavyweight world champion before colliding with Dmitry Bivol.

In the morning today, Gennady Golovkin won on the fast track against Ryota Murata and is preparing to face Canelo Álvarez who will collide with Dmitry Bivol next May 7 for the WBA Middle Heavyweight World Title. On the other hand, one of the great doubts that there is in this regard is whether the Mexican will be able to withstand the punch, something that he takes into account because he was training with a former 175-pound champion.

Undoubtedly, the risk taken by the fighter of Eddy Reynoso is much higher than what he did against Sergey Kovalev. This is because the Russian is 31 years old, is in full swing of his career, has power and has a very powerful punch.

On the other hand, in the last few hours it was learned that Eddy Reynoso’s fighter had a sparring match against Oleksandr Gvozdyk, former WBC 175-pound world champion. “For style, Bivol would be more difficult for Canelo (at 175 pounds). I think Beterbiev could beat Bivol though.” expressed the former world champion.

As we said, Gvozdyk was world champion of the World Boxing Council after having remained undefeated for 16 fights, of which 14 were won on the fast track. On the other hand, the Ukrainian had his real litmus test against the Russian Artur Bertebiev whom he defeated by TKO 10.

Dmitry Bivol thinks he can cause problems for Canelo

In the last hours, Dmitry Bivol maintained a dialogue with TUDN and commented that he believes that he can cause problems for the Guadalajara. “I have a lot of strength for light heavyweight, I have good speed, I think my boxing is good, my boxing technique is good, I think this can cause a lot of problems for Canelo. All this package of my skills that makes me a good boxer “said the Russian.