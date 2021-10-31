As we promise, every year, at the stroke of midnight on December 31, “new year new life”, from January 1, 2022 it will really be like this. In fact, if until 31 December 2021 we can pay in cash up to € 1,999.99, everything will change with the new year. In fact, from this date on, the habits of many more people will inevitably change. It will be necessary to pay attention from January 1st because we will no longer be able to pay many things in cash.

Exactly as already anticipated on these pages, we will say stop on cash for sums exceeding 1,000 euros but the penalties will decrease. This means that from the new year it will no longer be possible to transfer cash for an amount exceeding € 999.99 for any reason between different subjects. Not even among relatives.

Attention from January 1st because we will no longer be able to pay many things in cash

The goal is to break down the undeclared phenomenon and for many people accustomed to paying in cash, many habits will have to change. So much is provided by art. 18 of Law Decree n.124 of 2019. Therefore, even those who are used to keeping everything at home and are hostile to credit cards, including prepaid cards, will have to change their mind. Otherwise, you risk high penalties.

Therefore, if we were used to using up to 2,000 euros in cash, perhaps not paying all the earnings from legitimate work from 2022, everything changes. The same is true, ideally, for the grandfather who wants to give his grandson amounts equal to or greater than a thousand euros.

Loading... Advertisements

The stakeholders

But for whom will spending habits actually change? They will change especially for those people who have not yet succumbed to the change in digital payments.

The prime example is that of the pensioner who withdraws his entire pension every month and then spends it in cash. The other concrete example could be the owner of a small business or the self-employed person who does not pay all the earnings. Let it be clear, however, that this does not mean that they can no longer spend in cash, but they can no longer be used for purchases or important expenses.

Expenses under the lens of the tax authorities

To understand which expenses could be subject to control, reference can be made to those identified for the profit meter. For example, fine food and beverages, luxury clothing and shoes, expenses for ceremonies, valuables, gym and sports club subscriptions. And again, insurance, travel, hotels and restaurants and so on. It should be noted that exceeding the limit imposed by law, you run the risk of being fined for thousands of euros.

It goes without saying that the only way out is to change your spending habits and be seduced by digital payments. Maybe the solution could also be a prepaid card, but beware of cash top-ups.