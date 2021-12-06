Electronic money is now rooted in our economy, like that of most nations in the world: in fact, it is preferred by almost all governments compared to cash, since the latter is considered too little traceable and therefore also unsafe.

When we think of electronic money, we are led to imagine ATMs and cards, even if wire transfers, which are very diversified today, fall into this category.

The Internet has certainly had a certain influence in this transition, including cultural as well as economic, from cash to electronic money, thanks above all to smartphones.

“You can no longer withdraw!”: Attention, here is the news at the ATM

The diffusion of these objects, now in possession of an ever-increasing percentage of people, has “pushed” various changes also on the part of the banks that in our country follow the European trend, albeit more slowly. The number of branches has been decreasing for some years, above all due to a question of costs: it is no longer convenient for banks to have a physical presence throughout the country, given that more and more people now rely onhome banking, just by taking advantage of the aforementioned smartphones, which allow you to perform functions more independently, without physically going to the bank.

Since last summer, the banks of the ING Group (such as Conto Arancio) have officially closed their branches in Italy, a decision that has actually already been practically announced with the closure of most of the businesses in Italy. The Dutch bank has long ago decided to rely completely on electronic support, and this could tempt other institutions to do the same.

New limits

All this is also motivated by the tendency of governments to have gradually decreased the limit of money that can be withdrawn daily at ATMs, which from 1 January 2022 will be raised from 1999.99 euros to 999.99 euros, precisely to “incentivize” the use of electronic money instead. of cash.