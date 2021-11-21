Business

attention, if you have this figure it will be closed

Zach Shipman
Users should be careful if they have this amount on their checking account. In this case, in fact, it will be closed

Be careful if you have a particular amount on yours Bank account, it may be closed. The reason for this choice is linked to the need of the credit institution to protect itself from any scams. In fact, it would be one unfair commercial practice. Let’s find out in detail what to pay attention to.

As reported The newspaper, the preliminary investigation procedure was concluded after seven months opened by Fineco Bank. The lender had informed customers that on their own Bank account they had an amount equal to or greater than 100 thousand euros, without any form of investment o financing that could have terminated the contract. This type of communication triggered the Antitrust checks. A series of checks therefore followed.

Current Account: if you have this amount it will be closed

The checks carried out by the Antitrust have shown that this behavior by Fineco Bank they could have influenced account holders. Given the conditions, in fact, they could have pushed customers to stipulate financial services since they guaranteed economic benefits to the credit institution, allowing customers to close their current account as an alternative.

In this sense, Fineco, following the intervention of the Antitrust Authority, must have made some commitments. First of all, it will not trigger the withdrawal for account holders who do not have an account with another credit institution. In the event that one customer does not have another Bank account and has already made loans or investments, the institution will reimburse the fees paid.

Furthermore, the possibility of repaying the loans obtained without penalties will be granted. Finally, Fineco will have to activate an IT system for daily reporting of customers for whom the relevant conditions for the purposes of withdrawal will be met.

