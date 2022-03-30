attention, in some cases they may not do well !!

Taking vitamins is very important for our body, but we shouldn’t overdo it. In fact, it could harm our health.

It should take vitamins every day, since they are very good for our body. Especially in this period, when the cold gives way to the first spring heat, one is often subject to flu or colds caused by sudden changes in temperature.

In addition to the type of clothing, greater attention should also be paid to the vitamins to be taken and above all, it is hard to believe amount of vitamins you take. Indeed, an excessive amount could harm our health.

But let’s find out together what this vitamin is. We are talking about the C vitamin. In fact, if he came taken too much may have unwanted effects.

The fruit best known for its vitamin C intake are citrus fruits. In this period we sweeten our cold days with excellent juices.

One of the first symptoms that produces too much vitamin C, is heartburn. This occurs because ascorbic acid has an inflammatory action on gastric mucous membranes. And what it feels like is nausea and cramps.

Vitamin: if taken more than necessary it can be harmful

The advice of doctors regarding the intake of Vitamin C, is of take it a little at a time throughout the day and not in a single dose. But above all it would go taken on a full stomach because many of the fruits that contain these vitamins tend to be acidic.

In addition to heartburn, excessive consumption of vitamin C could cause other discomforts, such as nauseaheadache, heartburn and stomach pain, gastritis, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramps.

In case we have a lot nausea or kidney painwhat you need to do is stop taking Vitamin C.

After stopping the intake of this vitamin, the ailments described disappear within 24 – 30 hours. To be sure it is very important to always contact your family doctor.

You might try hiring vitamin C through different foods. Some fruits contain a larger amount, such as Kiwi, black currant. Or we can also find it in the strawberries and jujubes.

Many vegetables also have a lot of them: black cabbage, green cauliflower, red cabbage, peppers.

You should go for one steaming vegetablesso that the amount of vitamin C is not completely compromised.