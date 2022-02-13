attention, it happens in these cases

The bank may decide to block the current account preventing the user from carrying out any operation. Here are the reasons

The Bank account it represents the specific weight of the user, or at least one of those identifying elements of his presence, both public and private at the same time. The account holder it pays, withdraws, reclaims but, in fact, it has a passive role, if we think that the protection of the stock surpasses, paradoxically, the protection of its owner.

All the financial transactionstherefore, and the various payment transactions go through ours iban as if it were the DNA of our financial entity. That is why the economic damage becomes heavy when the user finds himself unable to access their credit, due to blocking of the account.

Current account, the reasons for the block

It must be said that the blocking of the current account is never the result of an arbitrary behavior of the bank. Indeed, in most cases, the procedure is anticipated by a series of unresolved problems, even though the customer’s bank does not activate until after receiving a notification from thejudicial authority.

An account holder can be denied access to his bank balance mainly for four types of block: block due to overdraft; block for the anti-money laundering law; debt block; block for death. With the discovery, the current account is in the red, the holder has no more funds available and therefore becomes a debtor towards third parties; in the meantime, he will not be able to use a credit card, debit card or checks if he does not pay all the debts first.

Read also: ATM, with this error you swallow the card (and you can not withdraw it)

At the request of the credit institution, the account holder is required to fill in a survey with their sensitive data, accompanied by an identification document. This operation characterizes the anti-money laundering law and must be done within sixty days. Failure to comply with the subscription is another reason for the block; at the same time, the bank could be sanctioned with a fine of up to 13 thousand euros.

Read also: INPS confirms: these 2 bonuses have been canceled from 2022

Another reason is the case where the customer is big debts: when the measure of the debt is equal to the debt plus half, it goes towards foreclosure by theRevenue Agency which will be removed on balance. Finally, the block for death of the holder that the bank extends until the end of the procedure succession.