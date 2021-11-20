attention remains high for Ethereum, Cardano and Shiba Inu

The cryptocurrency market continues to be under the magnifying glass of analysts and investors, who follow the delicate evolution of a sector that has set many records in the last two years. In general, there are many people who have decided to make investments in cryptocurrencies, with the capital invested in this specific asset which has grown significantly. The growing attention to the performance of per Ethereum, Cardano and Shiba Inu.

These three cryptocurrencies are competing for the most attention of the news and analysts with the famous Bitcoin. Obviously the latter continues to be the most famous and capitalized but these three cryptocurrencies have registered a consolidation considered particularly interesting. Ethereum has grown a lot in recent months, reaching its record levels. The same dynamics also for Cardano who, however, was the protagonist in some very interesting “rally” periods in a short time.

Shiba Inu, on the other hand, is gaining a significant increase in authority, thanks to the greater consideration of investors and the inclusion in renowned crypto exchanges and brokers’ lists. The trend of these cryptocurrencies can be monitored in real time on the site Cryptocurrencies.io which represents an important information point of the sector. In this way, investors can always have under control the current price and the development of the last 24 hours.

Ethereum forecasts and information

As explained on the portal Cryptocurrencies.io (https://criptovalute.io/), Ethereum belongs to the platforms that use the so-called decentralized finance (DeFi) which is growing a lot and which also aims to provide services relating to the credit and insurance markets.

These services are expanding significantly and for this reason many analysts think that the crypto can continue to grow in an interesting way in the coming years. It is also the second best known and most funded cryptocurrency in the world, after Bitcoin. Analysts are mostly in agreement in attributing a bullish trend to this virtual currency also for 2022. It certainly represents one of the few assets in the world of crypto that has a certain solidity.

They card forecasts and information

Cardano is a Swiss cryptocurrency with a notable one scalability and from the maxim speed in transactions. It is a crypto whose purpose is to permanently enter the payment system, being used as a trading currency and not just as an investment. Due to its very nature, analysts do not consider it a safe haven asset.

On the contrary, Cardano represents a very interesting asset for investments, even in the short term. Its management is considered safe, reliable and always able to orient itself towards the news of the sector. It could also benefit from a slight pull effect from Bitcoin, should the latter see its use as a virtual currency for the purchase of goods and services further expanded.

Shiba Inu forecasts and information

Shiba Inu is one very young cryptocurrency which is gaining ground in an interesting way. It recently celebrated inclusion in prestigious new crypto exchanges, a factor that has certainly boosted investor confidence. At the moment it is considered an excellent crypto, both for short and medium term investments. Compared to other emerging cryptocurrencies it has the great advantage of having a very active community around it.

Obviously, being a young and not yet consolidated product, it presents a certain risk margin which can however be defined as limited. Several analysts agree in attributing to Shiba Inu the potential to make new leaps of growth. However, it should be remembered that these are generally always accompanied by significant rebounds, mainly due to investors who bet on this crypto for operations with short-term profitability.