“Attention, Sampdoria have just changed their coach …”

The Juventus coach on the eve of the round of 16: “We care about the Cup, but we will make some changes”

Between Sampdoria and … Milan: tomorrow there is the Coppa Italia but on the horizon we can already see the championship match at San Siro against the Rossoneri and then the thought of Max Allegri doubles. The quarter-finals are a goal to hit because the Cup “It is an event that Juve is keen on“but the many close clashes and the run-up to fourth place in the Champions League require more or less forced” rotations “in order not to waste too much energy. then has just changed coach and we will have to be even more careful “.

“The Italian Cup matters a lot because it is a goal” Allegri ruled. “We come from a period of intense matches after two or three days, now we need to make a last effort because then we will have five days to prepare for the big match at San Siro against Milan. There will be rotations because in any case with Udinese we will we had changed six compared to the match against Inter. Tomorrow morning I will evaluate well. Behind we will have De Ligt suspended and Chiellini in half service and Bonucci is not there so I will have to decide who to play central. ” For Allegri, as mentioned, one more pitfall is represented by the change of coach, usually at least immediately a beneficial shock: “More than change, Sampdoria will play a game of pride because when there is a change of coach so it happens. They have good players in front like Quagliarella, Gabbiadini and Caputo who are very dangerous and therefore we need to be comfortable on the pitch in the defensive phase.