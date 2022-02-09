attention, the deadlines to avoid tax and withdrawal of license plates

The car tax returns in this 2022 in a decidedly different way than in the past two years.

Indeed during 2020 and 2021 the car tax had benefited from greater tolerance by the Government. Instead, from this year a series of innovations arrive which it is important to take into account.

First of all, remember that the car tax is a tax managed by the regions. Therefore, although it is a tax valid throughout the national territory, it is the regions that manage and administer it. The deadlines of the car tax from this year are linked to the registration date, therefore it is not true that there are still extensions or postponements. The expiry date of the stamp is that of the last day of the month following that of enrollment.

The eye of the tax authorities

Therefore, for those who registered the car in January of any year, the expiry of the stamp duty will be the last day of February. But the car tax becomes problematic for various reasons. First of all, the car tax it is a real magnet for the taxman. In fact, a car tax deemed too high compared to the income of a taxpayer will be a possible alarm bell which may attract controls. In fact, the costs of managing the car and the road tax are one of the elements most closely watched by the taxman.

Heavy penalties

But paying the stamp duty is still a duty and for those who do not pay it there are heavy penalties. The penalties for non-payment of the car tax are structured in such a way as to grow over time. So for a few days or a few weeks of delay you can get back in order by paying rather limited interest. But the sanction grows with the passage of time and in the end it can even be reached the sanction of the withdrawal of the number plates and the registration certificate. This particularly harsh sanction comes after three years of non-payment.

At that point the car can no longer circulate and must be registered again. Obviously after having paid all the arrears, interest and penalties due. It is true, however, that there are subjects completely exempt from paying the stamp duty. It is the cars used for the transport of the disabled that are completely exempt from the road tax. The electric cars and vintage cars. But apart from these three special categories, everyone else is required to pay the stamp duty and failing to pay can lead to penalties that are best avoided.