Attention, the Lunatic Girl is on tour: she dispenses anecdotes and maxims, a lot of irony

Attention! The Lunatic Girl is on tour in her Tuscany. And the risk is to cross it, one day or another, starting from October 15th at the Verdi theater in Vico Pisano. No fear. The Lunatic Girl is a docile and graceful middle-aged Pisan teacher, Carlotta Gualtieri: presents “Little virtues and adorable vices”, published by di girolamo, a collection of delightful paintings and writings by the Tuscan teacher: a caledioscope of situations, objects, states of soul and small events, told with refined elegance, subtle irony, some shrewd Tuscanity that lights up the smile. Sara Scarafia is the author of the Preface to the following book.

What’s more serious than a laugh? In a world of heads bowed to the screens, of virtual friends and real dissatisfactions; at the time of reality explained by keyboard lions to square sheep, what is more necessary than a disenchanted look at what we are not, what we do not want?

Carlotta Gualtieri wears her special glasses and does a revolutionary thing: she looks around and has a laugh.

Loading... Advertisements

Small virtues and adorable vices, collects anecdotes and maxims, improbable advice and profound truths (what woman does not blatantly nod when reading about hair “have it washed like Meryl Streep in My Africa only if you have Robert Redford in your hands” or still “not we were born to clean. If we have to, that’s another story “?). There is talk of friendship and good intentions (“I counted how many minutes, then days, then weeks, I could have saved from death if I had walked regularly an hour a day. But it was always too little”), balances and vacation. And every now and then the laughter becomes bitter, because this is life: and then what could be more beautiful than a smile that dries tears?

Each page a brushstroke of ink, just like those that make up the beautiful acrylics that she herself makes and that illustrate the chapters.

Heels and lipsticks, Leopards and Grays Anatomy, coats and chemises, this Lunatic Girl – this is the name of the page she created on Facebook, she who hardly knows how to turn on computers – tells us about us talking about something else: those who have not suffered in winter and hoped for spring?

Carlotta started for fun. As she says in the introduction, some unimaginable panties popping out of a colleague’s trousers made her want to share a funny thought. What’s more beautiful than a message that breaks the monotony of a day that is too equal? In the beginning, therefore, they were vocal messages expertly recorded in an improvised but functional laboratory. But laughter is contagious, the only virus we want: and so the Lunatic Girl lands on Facebook through delicate videos that always begin with Carlotta hanging a picture of her. Beautiful things need to be fixed and now those videos and messages are on paper and can be read and reread, given and shared.

There is a secret in this little book to keep in your bag or on your bedside table: inside there is a magic formula that makes you laugh a lot (and therefore saves your life).