Attention! These are the mistakes you should not make doing squats

The legs They are our support. Therefore, we must not neglect them and maintain a correct muscle strengthening. This work can help us preserve and improve muscle mass at any age. It also helps build strong bones. In addition, it is essential to maintain our balance and avoid falls, with the consequent fractures.

The big ones muscle groups they are concentrated in the anterior and posterior area of ​​the thigh. There’s the quadriceps on the front of the thigh, the largest and strongest muscle in the leg. It has a special strength due to its function of straightening the body, so it must support a high weight.

Squats: these are the most frequent mistakes

Keeping legs in shape is easy and we don’t need to go to a gym either. We can work this musculature at home or in any conditioned space.

There are hundreds of exercises that can help us keep our legs in shape. But perhaps the most popular of all is the squat. There’s a reason squats are a bodyweight exercise staple: A good squat routine can strengthen your entire lower body.

There is no leg workout that does not include this exercise, with or without stool, depending on the degree of difficulty and the training we want to complete. However, squatting incorrectly can strain your joints and cause knee or lower back injuries.

These specialists point out some of the most frequent errors at the time of completing this exercise:

raised heels. Squatting on your toes can stress your ankles and increase your risk of knee injury. According to this center, the solution is to push on the heels.

Be careful with knee position. At least from hearsay, we know that the knees should not exceed the tips of our feet. That is a basic rule. But we find certain exceptions. In a deep squat, your knees will have to go past your toes. Middlesex Health specialists provide a solution: think of lowering back into the squat as if it were a chair. This keeps your ankles straight and we can see your toes until you squat down. In this way, we will place ourselves in an ideal position and protect our joints.

knees fail. Training should be progressive. That must also be clear. If not, our body will send us signals. When the knees begin to close or move away from each other, it is an extra stress on the ankle, knee and hip joints. According to these specialists, it is best to watch the direction of our feet, always pointing forward. If your knees don’t stay stable, it may be because your hips or glutes need to be strengthened.

watch your back. If the upper body is not in shape, it can be a problem, which will affect our position and our technique. If we notice our back bending and not being straight, we can pull on our core muscles to keep it straight and protect it from injury.

Squats for beginners

We already know what we don’t have to do. But, if we are beginners, it is best to start with a simple exercise. For example, for squats with a chair.

The first thing will be to stand upright in front of a chair. Then we hold hands and place them in front of the chest. Next, we slowly lower ourselves into a squat position. We can go all the way and end up sitting down. We will repeat this routine from the beginning, the times recommended by a specialist.





