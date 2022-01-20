The new generation smartphones are capable of really doing everything. Our travel companions and adventures, keep us company when we feel alone, allow us to make quick calculations, to use functional applications such as that of the bank.

However, they do have a little big problem with battery life. In fact, it often happens that just in time of need the phone turns off because the battery is low. This depends on several factors such as the new OLED displays and the latest generation cameras that consume a lot. In addition, the presence and use of the various applications and also the time of use of the smartphone itself, mean that the battery lasts very little.

The batteries of the new smartphones also have the fast charging function, this significantly reduces waiting times. However, this type of high-power charging would seem to hurt the state of the battery, so it is better to prefer slow charging.

Attention, these common mistakes ruin the cell phone battery but here’s how to recharge it to make it last longer and not damage it

In addition, there are many mistakes we make even when recharging the battery that cause premature wear.

The first aspect that must be considered is the percentage of charge to recharge it. In fact, the battery should be recharged when the percentage of charge is between 20 and 30%, so never discharge it until the end. Never let the phone turn off when the battery is very low, the new lithium batteries could suffer irreversible damage. Also it should never be charged above 80% charge. Charging the battery to 100% is the number one cause of wear. Absolutely avoid leaving the mobile phone connected to the charger or charging all night.

The temperature is also important, it is better to avoid too hot environments and stop using it when the phone has a too hot battery, otherwise it will wear out faster.

Decreasing the use of unnecessary applications, but also setting the automatic brightness will save the battery and make it last longer. Decreasing the number of notifications and stopping those services like geolocation also increase battery life.

Also always remember to lock the screen when we do not use the mobile or set the screen to turn off automatically every 30 seconds. In addition, it is better not to use the smartphone while charging.

As for the first recharge of the battery, after the purchase it will be enough 4 hours. It is also very important to use the battery charger and all the original accessories.

So beware, these common mistakes ruin your cell phone battery but here’s how to recharge it to make it last longer and not damage it.

