attention, these details are decisive

Pre-cooked or frozen bread must necessarily be sold wrapped and labeled. With words that explain exactly where it comes from.

A food that cannot be missing on our table. Indeed, if it were not for some medical prescriptions that tend to reduce it for reasons of specific diets, bread would undoubtedly be the most consumed food in general. More than pasta and rice. It is no coincidence that, during the lockdown, most of the families has rediscovered the pleasure of preparing it at home, buying the ingredients and proceeding with the old grandmother’s recipe. A way to reiterate how much bread is a symbol of conviviality, the food par excellence.

Of course, with the resumption of normality, the use of the traditional method has begun again. That of our times, that he wants bread bought directly from the baker. Or even at the supermarket, perhaps pre-cooked or even frozen. Consumers can buy the product in different types, even if the favorite remains that of the baker. Also because, in other cases it is not always possible to recognize fresh bread. Especially if, as in recent weeks, he is hit by the so-called label scam.

Pane, the label scam: how to recognize it

The right of consumers to recognize the freshness of the product is sanctioned by the State Council. However, in some circumstances the rules end up not being respected. Last October, the Council refused the appeal to the TAR by an Apulian supermarket against the ASL of Lecce, reiterating the obligation to indicate on the label all the necessary indications of the packages. Among these, the one that indicates the final product as “obtained from partially cooked frozen bread”, or partially cooked. In this way, the customer could freely choose the most suitable for their needs, while the supplier would remain within the aegis of the regulation.

In January 2020, the seizure of 23 kilos of pre-baked bread by the Nas was ordered in a supermarket. This is because the customer packed the product autonomously without the presence of pre-packaging of the precooked bread. For this reason, the retailer’s consent to the sale of the self-service bread department has been revoked. The law, in fact, provides that in these cases the product must not only be packaged but also labeled reporting the aforementioned terms. The same goes for the case in which cooking takes place directly in the shop: the derogation from the preparation, in fact, does not remove the compulsory nature of packaging and labeling.