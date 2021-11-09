The washing machine is certainly one of the most indispensable appliances we have in the house. It is really hard to do without it, especially during the bad season when laundry of weighed clothing could take a long time if done by hand. Unfortunately, however, the washing machine is also one of the most energy-intensive appliances of all, that is, it consumes the most energy. The washing machine can also have a big impact on the electricity bill, so it is important to know some tricks that can help us consume less electricity and spend less.

Some rules are obvious and we all know them. For example, it is better to do fewer washes with a larger load, compared to many washes with only a couple of items. Do not use the drying function if we have space to hang clothes and let them dry naturally.

But many are unaware that even the program we choose can affect the bill. Here because.

Attention, this is the washing machine program that makes the bill rise much more than the others

Not all washing machine programs are the same. Obviously, all other things being equal, a longer program will consume more energy than a short one, and a more intense spin will consume more than a spin with fewer revolutions or a program without spinning. But that’s not all. There is another simple rule that helps us understand which program consumes the most. Attention, this is the washing machine program that makes the bill rise much more than the others: it is the high temperature program. Washing at 60 degrees consumes much more energy than washing at 30 degrees and what is worse, it is often not necessary at all.

It is often not necessary to use high temperature programs

There are those who almost always use high-temperature washing programs. But this is actually a mistake that can also cost us dearly in the bill. In reality, much lower temperatures are sufficient for normal daily laundry. If we do not have particularly dirty clothes we can safely wash them at 30 degrees and they will come out of the washing machine clean and fragrant.

Today there are also washing machines on the market that offer a washing program at 20 degrees, which is perfect for light clothes, towels or items that we have only worn once and do not require intensive washing. By choosing a lower temperature program, we will benefit our pockets, paying less in the bill, the garments will be ruined less, and even the planet will thank us.

