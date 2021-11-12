Attention, this would be the time to fall asleep to feel rested and avoid cardiovascular problems

Sleep disturbances are now very common, especially as we age. Still, sleep is essential for maintaining a high quality of life. For this reason, experts never tire of recommending the right rest. This usually means sleeping between 7 and 9 hours a night. Following these tips allows us to be more productive and focused during the day, while also maintaining a better mood. This is because our hearts and our brains absolutely need to “recharge”.

Over the past few decades, researchers have carried out several studies to promote sleep quality. They recently discovered something new that we didn’t know could affect our health so much. In fact, beware, this would be the time to fall asleep to feel rested and avoid cardiovascular problems.

Sleep disturbances

The most common sleep disorders are mainly two: apnea and insomnia. The first is the decrease in the flow of air entering the lungs which can cause fragmented sleep. Insomnia, on the other hand, can be of three types. The initial one involves the difficulty of falling asleep, while the central and terminal ones affect the respective parts of the sleep cycle. These problems can also coexist and cause you to not be able to rest properly with a whole series of consequences.

The consequences of bad rest

Sleep disturbances are often related to conditions such as diabetes or hypertension. This is because not having a continuous sleep cycle has a negative influence on normal blood pressure changes. This can lead to high blood pressure and cardiovascular problems. Also because, with the sudden awakenings and the lack of air caused by apnea, the heart becomes excessively fatigued.

Not only that, but the lack of sleep can also negatively affect our metabolism, facilitating the onset of diabetes. Or it can increase the levels of the so-called “stress hormone” which makes us hungry.

Not to mention that the lack of rest causes drowsiness, even continuous, and dangerous falling asleep. Suffice it to say that these are responsible for 20% of work accidents and 7% of road accidents.

In the last few days, a study just published in the “European Heart Journal – Digital Health” has gone viral, of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). Researchers studied sleep habits in over 88,000 people with an average age of 61. In doing so, about six years after data collection, they found that the time you fall asleep can increase or decrease your risk of heart attack. Specifically, those who fell asleep too early or after midnight had a higher incidence of cardiovascular problems. In fact, it would seem that the risk increases by 24% if you fall asleep before 10pm, and by 25% after 12pm. Instead, the risk drops to 12% if you fall asleep between 11pm and 12pm. optimal in which to go to sleep is from 10pm to 11pm.

So, if we’re having trouble falling asleep, turn off cellular devices an hour early and see your doctor.

