We often feel bloated and heavy without understanding the real cause. Sometimes too rich and abundant food creates various types of ailments, including weight gain and annoying abdominal bloating. Or the causes lie in intestinal tract disorders such as bloating and constipation. In particular, it seems that women suffer most of all.

However, without considering the variations of sex and age, in some cases the abdominal swelling could be caused by a silent pathology.

In Italy the number is constantly growing

It is an increasingly widespread disease in all segments of the population and is celiac disease. A chronic autoimmune disease that causes various annoyances and which manifests itself in an unexpected way.

Recognizing it, however, is not very easy, as some may be asymptomatic subjects and therefore may never show real problems. Therefore they will not be counted among the recognized sick.

Generally this disease involves pain and gastrointestinal problems. We would often be inclined to attribute abdominal swelling to other problems. For example, we may think that it is due to poor digestion and a build-up of stress, which in the first instance could cause us to have an uncomfortable bloating in the abdomen. In fact, abdominal bloating is one of the earliest and most obvious symptoms of celiac disease. We often attribute it to other problems such as diabetes, without reflecting that with the necessary medical investigations we could discover that we suffer from this autoimmune disease.

Along with cramps, weight loss, but also bloating and diarrhea, abdominal bloating is a wake-up call not to be underestimated. Especially if it lasts over time and we can’t get rid of it.

Attention, those suffering from abdominal bloating could have this particular disease more and more widespread

It is forbidden to improvise doctors and start a do-it-yourself food selection. The celiac has an intolerance to gluten present in cereals such as wheat, barley, spelled, kamut and so on. Gluten-free foods that can be found in specific shops or in dedicated sectors within the supermarket must be used. But you will also need to be careful with other foods that may contain traces of gluten. For example, tea, coffee and other products, even if not directly involved, could hide traces of gluten and the like.

Anyone wishing to investigate this pathology will have to make a visit to a gastroenterologist who will be able to direct us to more specific and targeted tests. So beware, those who suffer from abdominal swelling may not realize that the time has come for more in-depth examinations and analyzes.