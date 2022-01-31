Attention, WhatsApp introduces the number of limited backups on Google Drive

Often and gladly on these pages we bring you news of interesting news regarding WhatsApp, the messaging application, hands down, most used in the world.

With over two billion users, in fact, Mark Zuckerberg’s app is the most widespread on the globe, and consequently everything related to news on it receives great attention. Well, the latest new one could make many turn up their noses, and it concerns in particular backups of WhatsApp chats. Until today, those who use the application on the operating system Android, does not see backups of the same counted in the storage quota Google Drive, in light of an agreement that was entered into years ago between the same Mountain View giant and the multi-platform instant messaging service.

WHATSAPP, STOP UNLIMITED BACKUP ON GOOGLE DRIVE? THIS IS WHAT HAS EMERGED

As a result, anyone can store data without thinking about it, “throwing” everything more into the cloud. Among other things, it is a privilege that iOS users, therefore those who have an iPhone, cannot exploit, since you cannot store unlimited data on iCloud (although something about this may change in the future). Well, after this necessary premise we sell to the point, that is, to the news regarding WhatsApp with the Android system: the team of developers would be working on a feature that will allow users to manage chats while backing up to Google Drive, thus excluding certain types of messages, to save space on the Gdrive itself.

This news, even if unofficial, would seem to suggest precisely the possibility that Mountain View can stop offering unlimited backup for free of WhatsApp chats, and a kind of confirmation, as Tuttoandroid.net writes, has actually arrived in the past few hours. The guys from WABetaInfo have indeed identified traces of notifications when your Google Drive space is running out, or changes to backups and information about when those changes will take effect. In short, everything points to the fact that in the short term it will be necessary to put a limit on the online archives of the popular messaging chat. In any case, Google will continue to offer users a share of your space totally free, but it will no longer be as used to this day. In any case, we are always talking about indiscretions and anticipations, therefore nothing yet official or certain, and it cannot be excluded that this modification will never see the light. We will see in the coming weeks if more information will come in this sense or not.