Breastfeeding is one of the maternal gestures par excellence. One of the symbolic images that every mother remembers with pleasure even after many years. One of the first gestures that the unborn child learns in his life is precisely that of attaching himself to the mother’s breast. It is the first stage of a long growth process.

Not all mothers are lucky enough to breastfeed their baby without problem. Sometimes the lack of breast milk immediately forces the integration with the artificial one. Numerous studies suggest that breastfeeding makes babies healthier and is also beneficial for mothers. But when is it right to start thinking about stopping breastfeeding?

Attention you can stop breastfeeding without stress for mom and baby with these tips

Even with all the advantages, it is well known that, in the long run, breastfeeding can also become a disadvantage. This can also be addictive in the baby, who may crave breast milk even after weaning. Many mothers, who at first felt a sensation of pleasure in this gesture, then risk being almost subjected to it so as not to take away the pleasure from their child. It is therefore important to understand how and when to stop breastfeeding without causing problems for both parties.

The first piece of advice for mothers is to be determined. Don’t be afraid to think that good is not being done for the baby. About six months of breastfeeding are enough to then proceed with weaning. This does not mean immediately ceasing to offer one’s own milk, but simply thinking that the child can feed even without it. After six months, the baby begins strong neuro-psychomotor development. In practice, he begins to know the world. This can “distract” him from the mother’s breast. Do not make the mistake of proposing it as if it were his need, thinking of doing him good.

Loading... Advertisements

The figure of the father

Very important, in these moments, the figure of the father who will have to try to empathize more and more with the child. This is to make up for what the child will see as a loss. The unity of purpose between the couple is essential at this stage. There may be moments, perhaps in the evening, when the baby will need breastfeeding more as a cuddle than as an actual nutritional need. It is not wrong to give them to them, but we must avoid that they become a vice. The World Health Organization suggests that, in case of mutual pleasure, the baby can be nursed by the mother for up to two years.

The delicate phase must be supported by the couple in a unique way. The baby may initially not accept that he no longer has breasts. In that case, Mom and Dad will have to be strong. If at first it will be easier to give in to tears, afterwards it will be necessary to have the patience and the courage not to be influenced. Attention you can stop breastfeeding without stress for mom and baby with these tips, but if they do not work, it would be good to consult an expert. The pediatrician or the numerous consultants present throughout the country will be able to help parents solve this problem.