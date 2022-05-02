Attitude is the key to elegance according to great designers

FASHION ELEGANCE

Madrid, May 2 (EFE).- Defining what elegance is and what garments give that persecuted sign of distinction is not easy. Great designers like Chanel, Valentino, Carolina Herrera or Dior bring a different concept to the term, although there is something that they all agree on: it is a matter of attitude.

Megan Hess, artistic director and illustrator of Cartier and Louis Vuitton, assures in the book “Elegance, masters of French fashion” (Ed. Lunweg) that great designers are distinguished “by approaching design with simple elegance”.

Designer Diane Von Furstenberg once noted that “attitude is everything” to being stylish, no matter how much money you spend on your wardrobe.

In the same sense, Karl Lagerfeld pointed out that anyone can be “chic with cheap clothes. There are elegant designs for any purchasing level”, and he added that she can be the most stylish woman in the world with just “a T-shirt and jeans; the differential factor is you”.

At a time when events are coming back with a bang, after the end of the pandemic restrictions, the desire to make up for lost time should not lead to a locker room where excess is the norm.

One of the most anticipated weddings of the season has been that of Brooklyn Beckham, eldest son of ex-soccer player David Beckham and his wife Victoria, with actress and model Nicola Peltz, who opted for a Valentino, created by Pier Paolo Piccioli, in ivory. He mixed classicism in his lines with a spectacular lace veil and a neckline with straps to match the gloves.

CONFIDENCE AND SIMPLICITY

“French designers teach us that style is something that runs in the blood: one must dress for oneself. It’s a very simple philosophy, which is why it’s so perfect,” says Hess.

But not only French creators have this maxim to their credit; the Italian Giorgio Armani assures that “elegance is not to be noticed, but to be remembered”.

An idea expressed long before by Coco Chanel, who pointed out: “Dress vulgar and they will only see the dress, dress elegant and they will see the woman”, a woman who, according to Hess, knew how to create an “elegant, simple, but rich in detail” style. ”, which knew how to turn black, a color reserved for funerals, into a basic wardrobe staple.

Seemingly disparate women such as Zendaya, Rosalía, Michelle Obama or Renné Zellweger once wore a creation by Venezuelan Carolina Herrera.

This designer also stressed, in some of her statements, that elegance has nothing to do with money or beauty. “It is a way of thinking, of moving. It has to do with how you talk or what you read.”

Lily James or Nicole Kidman are some of the actresses who have been dressed for the Oscar galas by Lebanese designer Elie Saab, creator of sumptuous dresses, and the elegance of a woman, he stresses, is in her “character and confidence that it has in itself”.

Actress Audrey Hepburn’s head designer, Hubert de Givenchy, found his muse in her. Her collaboration lasted for forty years.

“I didn’t design for a woman in general; with her Givenchy “designed for a specific woman. Every woman has her own story, and he was offering her a way to tell it through fashion,” Hess comments in the book.

For the French creator, a disciple of the Spanish Balenciaga, “the secret of elegance is to be oneself”.

Inma Tapia