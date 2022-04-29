Attorney General: “El Sirra” requests to expedite his extradition to the US

The attorney general, Rodolfo Delgado, revealed that Arístides Dionisio Umanzor, alias “El Sirra”, asked to expedite his extradition to the United Stateswhere he is required for terrorism offenses in New York court.

“It is curious that during the hearing this criminal requests to expedite his release to an American prison, since he no longer wants to face Salvadoran justice, now that he no longer has any benefits and his stay in prison has become a true punishment for his crimes” .

Rodolfo Delgado,

Attorney General of the Republic on his Twitter account.

According to data revealed by the prosecutor, the subpoena hearing on the request for extradition of the “Sirra” occurred last Thursday, April 21, where he was notified that The United States requires it for the crimes of providing and concealing material support and resources to terrorists, committing acts of terrorism, financing of terrorism and narco-terrorism.

Dionisio Arístides Umanzor Osorio, alias “El Sirra”, was sentenced to 33 years in prison for homicide, kidnapping and aggravated damages in the year 2000. In 2019, they added 14 years in prison for homicide in the judicial process known as operation Cuscatlán, where the Attorney General’s Office affirmed that it hit the finances of the Mara Salvatrucha.

In 2009, Umanzor Osorio was transferred to the maximum security prison in Zacatecoluca, where he was confined to an isolation cell, with no light sources.

During 2012 and 2013, the years of the truce, Umanzor was one of the leaders of the MS who appeared leading the so-called pacification agreement between the gangs, and was transferred to the Ciudad Barrios prison.

In 2016, he requested protective measures before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, after spending a year in isolation and condemning the Salvadoran State, but the measures were denied.

On January 15, 2021, The United States Attorney’s Office charged 14 Salvadoran MS-13 gang members with terrorism, including Arístides Dionisio Umanzor, alias “El Sirra.”

Acting District Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Seth DuCharme blamed MS-13 for the violence plaguing Long Island communities throughout eastern New York.

The accusation implicates the leaders of the MS-13 in murders, attempted murders, assaults, kidnappings, drug trafficking, extortion of people and companies, obstruction of justice, in addition, it maintains that the structure sent money resulting from illicit activities in USA to leaders in El Salvador.