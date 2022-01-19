Attracted to people of both sexes

Ava Philippe is the beautiful daughter of Reese Witherspoon. The 22-year-old drove fans crazy when on Instagram she claimed her sexual orientation, open to people of all sexes. However, she would currently be engaged to Owen Mahoney.

Ava Philippe is the 22-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon, born from the marriage now concluded with Ryan Phillippe. Mom and daughter are incredibly alike and gossip sites have often compared them to sisters. Ava has never been exposed about her private life so far, but in the last few days she has chosen to share hers sexual orientation, sparking the curiosity of his fans (1 million only on Instagram).

Ava Philippe is engaged to Owen Mahoney

Answering a session of questions from her followers, Ava Phillippe answered those who asked her about her sexual orientation: “I’m attracted to people, whatever their gender“, he said. To avoid any kind of controversy, the 22-year-old played in advance: “Quick reminder: I will block all users who post hateful messages”, he wrote. “On my Instagram profile there is no place for cruelty or incitement to resentment. Peace and love.” The model is currently engaged to Owen Mahoney, a student of the prestigious University of Berkeley in California. Their love was born right at the College and one of their first kisses was captured by the paparazzi in 2019.

Who is Ava Philippe

Ava Philippe is a 22-year-old college student in California, not far from mom Witherspoon. Despite her young age, as a teenager she approached the world of fashion and worked for several important brands such as Tiffany & Co. However, her parents taught her to keep her feet firmly on the ground, so much so that for a period she worked as a waitress in an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles. She was born from the actress’s marriage to Ryan Philippe, lasted from 1999 to 2006 and is the older sister of Deacon, the couple’s second son born in 2003. It was Witherspoon to ask for a divorce due to her husband’s alleged betrayals. The former spouses later restored a civil relationship, especially for the sake of the children.