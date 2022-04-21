Aubamayeng scores and Barcelona gets up early against Real Sociedad in Anoeta for the Spanish league!
– Welcome to the minute by minute of Real Sociedad vs Barcelona for matchday 33 –
25′: Without much activity in the poterías. Real Sociedad dominates but has not threatened Ter Stegen’s goal.
17‘: Deviated, but Fernando Torres was encouraged to make the fourth shot for the visiting team in San Sebastián.
*First Dembélé missed a one-on-one and crashed the ball into the left post, to which the ball came out and picked it up Gaviwho from outside the area focused to Fernando Torres who pumped it to Auba who headed the ball.
11′: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FROM BARCELONA! The Gabonese Pierre Emerick Aubameyang did it. 0-1 for Xavineta.
6′: Far shot by Frenkie De Jong, but that was the first shot at Anoeta.
2′: Watch out! Ter Stegen is confident and crashes the ball at Isak’s feet after aggressive pressure. The ball goes near the right post.
1:34 PM: ACTIONS BEGIN IN SAN SEBASTIAN! La Real and Barca already play for the Spanish league.
1:28 PM: THERE IS TRIBUTE IN ANOETA! The Royal Society welcomes its legend to Zurutuza with corridor of both teams included.
The Xavineta is back. The Barcelona he will play again this week after his stumble on Monday against Cádiz (0-1) that left him with no options to fight for the Spanish league.
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Transmission: Sky Sports
Confirmed lineups
Real society: I recall; Bengoetxea, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Rico; Januzaj, Zubimendi, Merino, Rafinha; Isaac and Sorloth
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dani Alves, Araujo, Pique, Alba; Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi; Dembele, Aubameyang and Ferran.
Those led by Imanol Alguacil are sixth seeded with 55 points, five less than the pupils of Xavi that they have a pending game to play; they are equal in units with Sevilla, which faces the I raised.
This confrontation will close matchday 33 of the Spanish championship, where on Wednesday the real Madrid put a hand on the title; if Barcelona doesn’t win today, the whites would consecrate themselves league monarchs if they triumph in their next match against Spanish.