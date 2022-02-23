Aubameyang can help Barcelona qualify for the Champions League and be replaced by Haaland

Barcelona’s closest rivals in the LaLiga table (Real Betis, Atlético de Madrid, Villarreal, Real Sociedad and their next rival to host at the Camp Nou, Athletic Club) will encourage the team led by Xavi Hernández to reach victory this Thursday in Naples in the Europa League.

2 Related

The competition that they are in danger of abandoning after drawing 1-1 with Napoli in the first leg of the bracket to advance to the knockout stages, is not only the last chance for Barcelona to lift a trophy this season. It also serves as a gateway to the fabulous riches that next season’s Champions League offers in the form of financial rewards. Something extremely important when your debt is as high as that of your rival.

A great battle for the top four spots in the Spanish first division is currently underway, with the owners of fourth and eighth places just five points behind. Therefore, if Napoli condemns Barcelona to suffer the ignominy of leaving European competitions at the end of February, it is obvious that the Camp Nou squad will have to fight tooth and nail for the rest of the domestic season if they aspire to be among the four. best on the circuit. That would represent an additional threat for Betis, Atleti, Villarreal, Real Sociedad and Athletic.

However, if Barcelona get a big result, it could be said that they will have a distraction from their domestic efforts: more games, greater chance of exhausted or injured players. At first glance, that is what their LaLiga rivals would like.

It should also be doubted that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang feels any dilemma on the issue of whether qualification in the Europa League is preferable for him and the cause of Barcelona; although he should also anticipate that there is a certain conflict of interest. The Gabonese international (who has just become the first player this century to score a hat trick in Ligue 1, the Bundesliga, the Premier League and LaLiga) is at Barcelona because his new technical director, one of those who witnessed the Mikel Arteta’s departure in 2002, has a different temperament than the current Arsenal manager.

Now you can enjoy LaLiga on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, where you can watch all the matches LIVE. subscribe here

Likewise, Xavi has very different and much more urgent needs, including the signing of a footballer who has repeatedly declared that he promised his grandfather that one day he would sign for Real Madrid. Now, here he is, dressed as a Blaugrana. Aubameyang’s performance in Barça’s 4-1 win at Valencia, apart from flashes of connection with Ferran Torres in last week’s match against Napoli, make him the man most likely to cause damage to the squad of Luciano Spalletti, candidate for the Serie A title. Whether it suits him to do so is a matter worthy of debate.

Barcelona (especially its president Joan Laporta) are keeping their incredibly serious intentions of signing Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer. Madrid want to secure both the young Norwegian prodigy and Kylian Mbappé; however, his current priority is the star who today wears the Paris Saint-Germain 7 shirt. What Barca are trying to sell to Haaland, with all the power Laporta can muster, is that it is better to oppose Madrid’s Mbappe era than to join it. If Haaland suits up as a meringue, there’s a chance he’ll end up in the pecking order below the World Cup champion with France. At least, that is the rant that they do not stop repeating in Can Barça.

Laporta has such a surplus of charm, when he wants, that if he were an energy source we could probably forget about oil, natural gas and wind power. The culé president is using all that effervescent energy to sell this phenomenal gunner on the dream of leading the charge of Barcelona’s “underdogs” against an Mbappé-led Madrid for seasons to come, in a revamped version of the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo that we all just had the pleasure of living… or that was imposed on us, depending on one’s opinion. For a guy as ambitious and independent-minded as Haaland it’s a tempting idea, or so I suppose. If you go to Madrid, you will be second to Mbappé, it will be Barcelona’s whisper in the ear of the Dortmund star. They love him much more than they love you, it’s the restlessness they try to plant in the Norwegian’s head. We will pay you as much money as they do. And therein lies the problem.

It must have been brutally disheartening, even for Laporta’s unshakeable confidence, to hear LaLiga president Javier Tebas declare that “Madrid will sign Mbappé and Haaland”, based on the belief that Barcelona’s financial situation cannot compete with its rivals. of the Bernabeu. The truth is that, if Aubameyang’s goals do not drive the Blaugrana to win the Europa League or be among the top four in LaLiga by next May, not only will they not have enough resources to sign Haaland. The Norwegian sensation simply won’t sign for them because they won’t be playing top-tier football for next season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bears the scoring responsibility of a Barcelona that aims to qualify for the Champions League. Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

So, if Haaland arrives at the Camp Nou, let’s stop beating around the bush: he will play leading the attacking line. Within a 4-3-3 system. No pairs of center forwards. Aubameyang, who has a signed contract with Barcelona for at least another season, tentatively with a second full season, will be moved to the band… or to the bench. It would be quite a payback. If the former Dortmund striker shows the best football of his, having touched the absolute lowest point of his career at Arsenal, it will be an incredible story. The reward would be to have his job removed.

It has been interesting to see the mini rebirth of Aubameyang at the Camp Nou. Nobody in Spain is currently talking about the fact that the Gabonese was essentially fired from Arsenal. Perhaps his departure was not so obvious in strictly legal terms. However, he was stripped of the captaincy, he was sidelined when the Gunners went to their winter training camp and then he was allowed free leave. Make your own conclusions. Very good: Aubameyang couldn’t get to LaLiga fast enough because this was a move he so badly wanted. But from the moment Arteta stopped believing in the Gabonese national team figure until he slipped below the closing bar at the last minute of the market deadline, it was, in modern terms, lightning fast. Just as he is, in fact.

The 100 best soccer players and managers in the world, chosen by ESPN experts. Complete list

Since then, everything has been honey on flakes. Xavi told Aubameyang that he would be the centre-forward, instead of limiting him to playing as another winger. And the 32-year-old striker represents precisely the kind of ‘9’ Xavi used to play with, positioned behind him. Barcelona need, particularly against a tremendously disciplined and defensively intelligent Napoli, a centre-forward who can show speed when the ball is rushing forward on the counterattack, either through channels or over a high defensive line. That’s Aubameyang.

Likewise, Xavi wants a striker who can play close to the shoulder of the last defender when the opponent’s line of four defenders falls back deeply, someone capable of keeping the opponent’s defense as far away from passers as Gavi, Pedri, Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong. He wants a creator of spaces. That is also Aubameyang.

It is quite a coincidence that the Gabonese now plays under the tutelage of Xavi, who was one of the huge obstacles in Arteta’s way when he considered staying and fighting for his future at the Camp Nou 20 years ago. They are more or less the same height, they have the same saturnine appearance, they have played very similar positions and both have Pep Guardiola as their managerial guru. However, while the Basque coach wanted Aubameyang out at virtually any cost, Xavi is currently as attached to his rebellious striker as gum on the sole of a shoe. As have most of the coaches who have trained Aubameyang, at least initially. And why not? He is someone special, in many ways…both positive and negative.

play 1:10

Tales of its explosive pace are not the product of exaggeration. When he was training in AC Milan’s youth academy (what a mistake the Italian club made in negotiating him before he reached maturity), he clocked 3.7 seconds for a 30-meter sprint. Much was made of it, to the point that when athletics legend Usain Bolt set his 2019 record in the 100-meter dash in Berlin, the Jamaican was eight-hundredths of a second slower than Aubameyang over the same distance.

Despite all this, Aubameyang is not just lightning. It’s also all thunder when it comes to ostentation. Lime green boots studded with 4,000 Swarovski crystals? Yes. Crazy cockatoo hairstyles. As well. Dress up as Batman (his comic book idol) to celebrate a Dortmund goal with Marco Reus wearing the mask of Robin, the Boy Wonder? Definitely. Run away to Milan for a friend’s birthday when his coach forbade it? Of course. As he described himself: “I’ve been lucky, because I can buy nice things… As they say: You only live once… And as long as you know where I come from, everything is a bonus: whether it’s the fancy clothes or the cars lavish… I like to live. If people accept me as I am, then wonderful! If not, then don’t do it.” Arteta could not accept it. Xavi can… for now.

Currently, the first priority is that the flaming Batman of Barcelona takes Napoli out of the way of the Europa League. If Aubameyang’s extravagances help his new club not only have the resources to sign Haaland, but also to convince the Norwegian to leave Dortmund to land at the Camp Nou; The priority of this volatile, maddening and sometimes majestic striker will be to accept, adapt and remember, as the player himself says, that he only lives once.