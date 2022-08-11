Aubameyang chooses between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang preferred Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo. It’s no surprise, as the Gabonese striker now plays for Messi’s former club FC Barcelona.

The ESPN channel asked a series of questions to Aubameyang, who had to choose between two options. One of those questions was choosing between Messi and Ronaldo. The 33-year-old striker did not hesitate to choose the current Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker.

Interestingly, Aubameyang didn’t play with either Messi or Ronaldo. However, he picked up the seven-time Ballon d’Or, likely due to his FC Barcelona affiliation.

You can see the video of this choice below:

Aubameyang has also been asked to choose between Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid. The Gabonese striker has chosen the great rival of FC Barcelona. Before joining Camp Nou in January this year, Aubameyang played for Arsenal, who have a strong rivalry with Spurs.

The striker has been the subject of numerous exchanges with FC Barcelona this summer. According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are interested in bringing the former Arsenal player back to the Premier League.

Chelsea are in desperate need of a striker this summer after parting ways with Romelu Lukaku (on loan) and Timo Werner.

Ronaldo was linked with a move to the Blues earlier this summer. The Portuguese striker faces an uncertain future at Manchester United after expressing his desire to leave. Ronaldo is keen to compete in the UEFA Champions League, which United cannot offer him this season after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season.

