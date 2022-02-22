Aubameyang equals Giovani dos Santos record with Barcelona

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 21.02.2022 09:46:00





Pierre Emerick Aubameyang He made his debut as a scorer in his third league game with the Barcelonadid hat trick in view of Valencia; that is to say, he scored three of the four goals that were given this Sunday in the triumph of the Catalans 4-1.

This mark of scoring three goals in his first match as a scorer for the Blaugrana team was only Giovanni dos Santos since 2008.

When was Giovani dos Santos’ debut with Barcelona?

The U17 world champion had debuted in 2007, but it was not until 2008 against Royal Murcia who was able to make his debut as a top scorer.

In that duel his team won 5-3, and the Mexican was in charge of doing the third, fourth and fifth; two of them went with assists from Lionel Messi and one from Samuel Eto’o.

Aubameyang this Sunday against Valencia converted the first, third and fourth goals.

Even one of his targets It was controversial, since Pedri threw it, but the ball touches the African on the back; however, LaLiga gave them to him for his triplet.

What happened to Giovani dos Santos?

Currently, the players are 32 years old, but Aubameyang just said with Barcelona and Dos Santos left America and has no team.

How many goals did Giovani dos Santos score for Barcelona?

According to figures from the FC Barcelona Players-Association of Players, Giovani dos Santos scored eight goals with the blaugrana shirt in 41 official matches:

On the other hand, in the 11 unofficial matches who defended the Catalans, scored six goals: